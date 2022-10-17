Munis Offer ‘Oasis’ as Debt Beats Bond Peers in Volatile Stretch

(Bloomberg) -- The debt of US states and cities is proving to be a haven from the turbulence roiling fixed income lately, say analysts at the municipal-bond market’s largest underwriter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“While macro market liquidity is growing more acute, it doesn’t appear to be for munis,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Yingchen Li and Ian Rogow wrote in a research note published Friday. “Light issuance and growing retail interest make munis an oasis.”

Munis have gained about 0.9% this month, while US Treasuries have lost 1.2% and investment-grade corporate bonds are down 1.5%, according to Bloomberg Index data through Friday. That outperformance holds for all of 2022, amid a brutal year for the bond market as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to tame inflation.

Bank of America attributes the outperformance to a favorable supply-and-demand landscape. With borrowing costs surging, muni issuance is down 18% from last year’s pace, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Consistently lighter-than-expected new issuance volume has offset the impact of mutual funds outflows,” the analysts wrote. “Retail investors, on the other hand, appear to appreciate current higher tax-exempt yield levels and view munis as an area with lower volatility” relative to taxable bonds or equities.

Read Bloomberg Intelligence analysis: Municipals Ignoring the Fact That Inflation Battle Still Rages

Bond investors absorbed more volatility to start the week. Treasuries rose to kick off Monday, following gains in UK debt, as more of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax reductions were reversed. Last week, 10-year Treasury yields surged to the highest since 2008 after hotter-than-expected inflation data boosted expectations for another jumbo Fed hike when officials meet next month.

Story continues

But munis have fared relatively well. Benchmark 10-year municipals yield about 79% of comparable-maturity Treasuries, not far from the lowest levels since early this year. The lower that ratio, a key measure of relative value, the costlier munis are in comparison.

In Bank of America’s analysis, munis perform well during the latter stages of Fed policy tightening, particularly between the second-to-last and the final rate hike of a cycle.

“If history repeats itself again this cycle (which we have every reason to believe it will), then the period after the Fed‘s 14 December meeting should again prove a strong period for muni returns.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.