Munition found by tourists sets off panic at Israeli airport

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.

Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.

The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said.

Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short time later. The family was released after questioning.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war, and the area saw heavy fighting during that war and another Arab-Israeli war six years later. Areas known to contain unexploded munitions are clearly marked and fenced off.

Israel annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 and today it is a major tourist draw, with wineries, popular hiking spots and a small ski resort with a short season. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans to boost Israeli settlement in the territory in December.

The Trump administration broke with decades of American policy to recognize Israel's claim to the Golan, making the United States the only country to do so.

Israel says it needs the Golan, which has soaring views over Lebanon and Syria, for its security. Syria has long insisted the entire territory be returned to it in any peace deal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin, Zelensky both accept G-20 invitation, host nation say

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit to be held in Bali in November. Widodo, the current chair of the G-20, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he…

  • FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children, typically the final step before authorizing the shots. The FDA said it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21 and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for child vaccines. The dates are not final and the FDA said it will provide additional details as each company completes their application.

  • Appeals court to consider paving way for Purdue Pharma deal

    A settlement that would allow Purdue Pharma to exit bankruptcy and require its owners to contribute billions of dollars to help combat the opioid crisis in the U.S. hinges on a legal question before a federal appellate panel on Friday. Lawyers for the company, state and local governments, individual opioid victims and others who would receive payments under the deal will make their case before the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City. At issue is whether a bankruptcy court judge has the authority to grant members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker protection from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

  • Ukraine hopes to launch operation to evacuate Mariupol citizens

    Ukraine is working on an operation to evacuate citizens from the Azovstal steel plant complex in Mariupol after Russia’s attempt to storm the plant last Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in talks Thursday with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres of Portugal. “Today, President Zelenskyy and I had the opportunity to address this issue,”…

  • Manchin’s moves leave Democrats doubting their agenda will pass

    Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) latest moves are fueling new doubts that he’ll agree to any sort of legislative package on President Biden’s agenda, deepening Democratic worries about what they’ll be able to deliver to voters by Election Day. Several Democratic senators say they are growing dispirited about the prospect of Manchin ever giving the greenlight…

  • Russia Uses Domestic Dollar Stash to Avoid Defaulting on Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears to be on track to avoid a looming sovereign default after tapping its domestic dollar reserves to make payments on two foreign bonds that had previously been blocked by sanctions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryChina Calls Russi

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 'will announce mass mobilisation of Russians on May 9', says Ben Wallace

    Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces Russia deploys tank-killing mines that launch mini-missiles China caught between Putin and Covid Two British aid workers 'captured by Russian troops' in Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Trump’s Surreal White House Stash Room Detailed In New Book

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed the strange room former President Donald Trump had right next to the Oval Office.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

    The embattled far-right House member tried to explain her "Marshall law" text and we're confused.

  • White House officials had a special trick they used to keep a straight face during Trump's press conferences, Dr. Birx writes in her tell-all memoir

    Colleagues told Dr. Deborah Birx to "focus on a distant point at the back of the room and think of other things" to avoid embarrassing Trump.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Jim Acosta, Indicates 'Marshall Law' Text Is No Biggie

    “I don’t know if that’s my text message or not, but if you want to talk about a text message, read the text message," said Greene, who says it vindicates her.

  • Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership

    Sweden's government does not plan to hold a referendum if its parliament decides to proceed with an application for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and Finland to review long held beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security, with both countries expected to make a decision in the coming few weeks. Andersson said that a referendum was a "bad idea".

  • ‘Treat Me Nicely’: Trump’s Pandemic Response Was Somehow Worse Than We Thought

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyIn the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases spread rapidly and deaths mounted, then-President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw help for governors who didn’t treat him “nicely,” and his aides barred the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from giving briefings for a staggering six months, according to a trove of new information released this week. Emails between top officials from the CDC and Trump administration, released by a House panel on Friday, also r

  • Trump said he’d be in White House instead of Mar-a-Lago if it weren’t for McConnell: book

    Former President Trump told New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns that he would still be in the White House if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had bought into his false election claims. ”Had Mitch stuck with many members of the party who knew the election was rigged, I think we wouldn’t…

  • Putin’s Stooges: He May Nuke Us All but We Are Ready to Die

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.”In recent days, Russian state media has been hyping up the same rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent. Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, April 29, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

    As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come.

  • Former Presidents and First Ladies Reunite at Funeral for Madeleine Albright

    Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all gathered to remember Albright at a memorial service held at the Washington National Cathedral

  • Brennan: Putin will threaten West after collapse of Ukraine invasion plan

    Former CIA director John Brennan said on NBC’s “Deadline” Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to find new ways to go after the West after the setbacks of his invasion of Ukraine. Brennan was discussing with host Nicole Wallace Moscow’s latest move to cut off Poland and Bulgaria from Russian gas. “I can see him…

  • Fourth stimulus check of $850 is coming in June – see who gets one

    The stimulus gods have rolled the dice again, and this time the lucky recipients live in the state of Maine. Residents there are in line for a relief check as soon as June, now that Gov. Janet Mills has signed a $1.2 billion budget into law. Among other things, its features include funding for eligible … The post Fourth stimulus check of $850 is coming in June – see who gets one appeared first on BGR.