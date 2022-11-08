Mural depicts sustainable Tiverton in 2050

A mural has been painted showing a vision of how a Devon town may look in 2050.

The artwork in Tiverton was completed as part of Devon Climate Emergency's Net Zero Visions project.

It depicts sustainable ways of living, renewable energy solutions, eco-homes, sustainable travel, and local produce.

Councillor Colin Slade, Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Climate Change said the mural provided "a talking point to start a conversation".

He added: "Starting a dialogue about how we can live and prosper in a carbon-neutral world is an important first step towards change."

It has been painted by Kate Crawfurd who worked closely with a group of local people brought together by Sustainable Tiverton.

It is hoped the mural will "help the community to visualise how their cities, towns and villages can become net-zero", Mid-Devon District Council said.

Peter Stott of Sustainable Tiverton said: "Creating a net zero future for Tiverton is vital if future generations are to survive and thrive.

"This mural shows that the changes needed to bring about net zero are also changes that will give us healthier, cleaner and brighter places to live and work, with more of what we need every day produced locally and much less wasted."

