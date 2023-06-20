Mural featuring ‘Drag Race’ star defaced – but big clue left behind, Tennessee cops say

A woman accused of defacing a mural featuring a flying drag queen left behind a clue that led to her arrest, police in Tennessee say.

The 60-year-old was charged Monday, June 19, with two counts of felony vandalism after she spray painted the colorful mural in East Nashville, according to the city’s police department.

“Stop it!” and “Jesus is coming soon” were scrawled on the painted wall depicting “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Kim Chi flying through the air among clouds of sushi in an ad for food delivery service Postmates, photos shared by police show.

Kim Chi appeared on season 8 of “Drag Race” and was the first Korean-American contestant on the award-winning show, The Korea Herald reported.

The hills have spray paints https://t.co/AEynbhCowN — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) June 12, 2023

Authorities said the woman left her business card at the scene.

“At the mural site, a business card was left that contained (the woman’s) name and a reference to ‘The Velvet Army,’ which was also spray painted at both locations,” police said a news release.

The woman was also accused of vandalizing a poster less than a mile away, WSMV reported, citing authorities.

“Somebody’s got to take a stand and say it’s not acceptable,” she told the station of the mural. “This could affect generations of children and you know I believe the Lord is coming back soon, and it’s my job to tell people they need to be ready.”

The woman was booked into jail on a $10,000 bond and later released, police said.

