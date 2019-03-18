Mural pays homage to Australian teen who egged Islamophobic politician

Not all heroes wear capes. But, some of them wield eggs as their weapon of choice.

ICYMI, an Australian teenager was filmed egging senator Fraser Anning over his Islamophobic response to the mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. The teen has since been dubbed #EggBoy on social media.

SEE ALSO: Teen eggs an Australian official after his racist reaction to the New Zealand shooting

#EggBoy has now had a mural painted in his honour to immortalise his moment of triumph.

For those who missed it, Egg Boy smashed an egg on Anning's head. Anning immediately turned around an struck the teen. Police later released the teen without charges being filed, according to reports.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

Street artist Van T Rudd painted the mural on Hosier Lane in Melbourne, Australia, and posted a photo of the work on Instagram.

"This mural just HAD to be done! A tribute to #eggboy and his glorious response to Australian politician #fraseranning's support of extreme right wing terror," the artist wrote on Instagram.

"Don't forget the protest against right wing extremism in Melbourne this Tuesday, 5.30pm too!!" continued the caption. "Solidarity with Muslims, refugees, migrants!"