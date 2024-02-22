Mural at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center to honor healthcare workers
Next month marks four years since the World Health Organization announced COVID-19 as a pandemic. UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center has now teamed up with the nonprofit Art with a Heart to create a mosaic mural to recognize, honor, and remember the impact of healthcare workers. As Mary Bennett lays pieces of glass onto the mosaic, she recalls her husband's time at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/i-owe-this-hospital-my-heart-mural-at-um-baltimore-washington-medical-center-to-honor-healthcare-workers