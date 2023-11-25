New mural welcomes public to Norman Development Center.

Nov. 25—The City of Norman dedicated a mural and a rotating gallery at the Development Center in a ceremony and open house.

The event, which took place Wednesday, welcomed artists Tony Thunder and Jose Scott, both from South Oklahoma City.

The 9-foot-by-55-foot mural cost the city $15,000.

The Development Center, which previously housed the Norman Central Library before it was moved north of Andrew's Park, now houses different municipal entities at 225 N. Webster Ave.

Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of the Norman Arts Council, said the building houses 100 city employees, as well as a host of visitors for different purposes, from those registering for parks and programs, to those who want to pay their utility bills in person.

"So, it's a very trafficked place," Gavaghan said. "I think that was about a year ago that we started to discuss this. These projects were conceived to beautify the interior and function to guide people through the building, and to mostly announce that this is a space that the public is meant to visit."

Brenda Hall, Norman city clerk, said the city wanted something catching and welcoming, as many visitors felt like they weren't supposed to be there, walking through a cold white hallway.

"I think the artists have captured that," Hall said. "The rotating art is going to be a delight, which will be changed up every six months."

The gallery on the other side of the hall welcomes art from the Norman community.

Tony Thunder, an artist who grew up in Moore who now lives in south Oklahoma City, said the art reflects Norman values.

"We wanted to highlight inclusion in the city," he said.

Thunder said the two artists had one month to complete the commissioned work, but they were able to do it in one week.

Artist Jose Scott said the two wanted to include something for everyone who lives in Norman.

"I would say we got a little bit of everything. We have the history of Norman, the current state of Norman, and the future of Norman. I mean, honestly, it could be open to interpretation," he said. "For us, we wanted to do a little bit of everything, so everybody can have a piece of themselves in that mirror."

Scott said whenever he does a mural, he looks into the area's history.

"We always look into what's currently there. We don't always want to necessarily give a timeline, but we want to give a little piece of history and bring it to the present, while making something that's really dope," he said.

Darrel Pyle, city manager, attended the event and said converting the former Central Library to a municipal building necessitated architectural decisions, which is why the long white hallway had welcomed visitors for as long as it had.

"In the architectural effort to turn this building into functional departments spaces, we designed it to make it a one stop shop," he said. "Anything they need to do, they can get it in one spot. To make that happen, we wound up with this space that we refer to as the Great Hall and a long giant corridor leading to the parking lot."