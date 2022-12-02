Murchison Minerals' second drill hole at HPM project returns best intersection to date

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Murchison Minerals Ltd

Murchison Minerals' second drill hole at HPM project returns best intersection to dateMurchison Minerals CEO Troy Boisjoli said the company has released the results from the second hole in its summer drill program at the BDF zone at the HPM project in Quebec. Boisjoli explained the results confirmed extensive high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization with the hole drilled to a depth of 452 metres, intersecting two broad zones of nickel, copper and cobalt.

