Murchison Prospecting Discovers Zinc, Silver, Lead at Street Lake, Brabant Lake Project, Saskatchewan

·5 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MUR)(OTC PINK:MURMF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zinc, silver, gold and lead mineralization at Street Lake on the Brabant Lake project in Saskatchewan. The new mineralization consists of several grab samples collected 350 metres northwest of the northernmost tip of Street Lake during the 2020 summer prospecting program. The most significant sample was collected from a zone of extremely weathered outcrop (pictured below) where the rock has degraded almost entirely to rust coloured silt and sand, assayed 0.58% zinc, 0.17% lead and 32.4 g/t silver. The weathering was primarily affecting the mineralized zone and it is assumed that the oxidation of the sample may have significantly decreased the original zinc content of the primary rock.

Photo of Sample Location of 0.58% Zn, 0.17% Pb, 32.4 g/t Ag

Street Lake is located approximately 20 km northeast of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit. The area was staked based on a 2012 geophysical electromagnetic (EM) survey which highlighted a prospective conductor. A historic grab sample on the property collected by Great Bend Resources in 1987 assayed 1.19 g/t gold within a quartz vein. The 2020 prospecting work conducted by Murchison on the claim led to the discovery of this previously unknown zinc, lead, and silver mineralization.

The mineralization is located approximately 250 metres north-west of a series of EM conductors found along an 1,800 m long corridor observed in an airborne survey flown for First Graphite Corp. in 2012. The close proximity of the zinc, lead and silver mineralization to the EM conductors is encouraging and may indicate that the geophysical target is related to volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization similar to the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit. Limited historic diamond drilling by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development Company in 1977 on the far eastern extent of the conductive corridor intersected intervals of pyrite and graphite and included 3.05 metres of 0.1% zinc which is elevated well above background for the region. Follow-up prospecting is required to attempt to locate additional mineralization, and additional EM geophysical surveys are required to better locate the exact location of the historic EM conductors.

The area of deeply weathered zinc mineralization that was observed is approximately 4 m2 in size within an approximately 8 m2 outcrop. Sampling adjacent to the weathered zone in a rusty feldspar rich rock with disseminated galena and possible sericite alteration returned up to 0.38% lead and 18.1 g/t silver. An outcrop of rusty pegmatite was observed about 80 metres away and contained extensive quartz veining. Grab sampling of the pegmatite returned anomalous gold assays up to 0.38 g/t gold and 11.4 g/t silver.

Location Map of Street Lake 2020 Prospecting Results

Disseminated Fine Grained Galena Discovered Adjacent to Weathered Zinc Bearing Outcrop

Example of the Rusty Pegmatite with Anomalous Gold and Silver Assays Observed in Shallow Backpack Drill Hole

QA/QC

All rock samples were submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. They were analyzed twice using a partial and a total digest and ICP-OES. All samples were also analyzed for gold utilizing fire assay. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories is an ISO certified and accredited laboratory.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by Andrew Masurat, P. Geo., and John Shmyr, P. Geo., qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Masurat and Mr. Shmyr are independent consultants to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.

About the Brabant‐McKenzie VMS Project

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power.

Brabant‐McKenzie VMS Deposit

The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 627 square kilometres, which cover approximately 57 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant‐McKenzie zinc‐copper‐silver project in north‐central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel‐copper‐cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 78.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean‐Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO
jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350‐3776
info@murchisonminerals.com

Cathy Hume, CHF Capital Markets, CEO
Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231
cathy@chfir.com

Forward‐Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward‐looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward‐looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618033/Murchison-Prospecting-Discovers-Zinc-Silver-Lead-at-Street-Lake-Brabant-Lake-Project-Saskatchewan

Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy

    John Kerry, one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, is getting one more chance to lead the fight against climate change after President-elect Joe Biden named the longtime senator and former secretary of state as climate envoy for national security. Biden's team gave little immediate detail on Monday about how he envisioned Kerry shaping the new job, which many on social media and on all sides of the climate-action spectrum were quick to dub “climate czar.”

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Moderna's chief medical officer says that vaccine trial results only show that they prevent people from getting severely sick — not necessarily that recipients won't still be able to transmit the virus

    "I think it's important that we don't change behavior solely on the basis of vaccination," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said.

  • Trump aims to box in Biden abroad, but it may not work

    On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's administration on numerous foreign policy matters and cement President Donald Trump’s “America First” legacy in international affairs. In recent weeks, the White House, State Department and other agencies have been working overtime to produce new policy pronouncements on Iran, Israel, China and elsewhere that aim to lock in Trump's vision for the world.

  • Mexican Cop Turned Cartel Boss Nabbed in Mormon Mommy Massacre

    An ex-police officer alleged to be the leader of the violent La Linea drug cartel in Chihuahua, Mexico, is in custody for the murder of three American mothers and six children including 8-month-old twins, who were killed in a fiery attack on their convoy of SUVs last November.Roberto Gonzalez Montes—known in crime circles as Mudo or El 32—was taken into custody late Monday in a top-secret joint-forces operation carried out by the attorney general’s office without state help out of fear Montes would be tipped off by corrupt officials.The Mexican Cartels vs. a Mormon Sect: Behind the Horrific Massacre of American Moms and ChildrenLast November, attackers fired on a convoy of SUVs carrying 17 mothers and children—all dual Mexican American citizens—as they drove from their compound in Sonora to a wedding in Chihuahua. The cars were riddled with bullets and set on fire, killing nine people. The rest of those in the convoy escaped into desert terrain and hid out until they were rescued.The family members were part of the LeBaron family and belonged to an offshoot Mormon group that settled in the Mexican border state of Sonora half a century ago. They were frequently involved in scuffles with drug cartels who feared they would report illegal activity near their compound to authorities.The victims included Rhonita Miller LeBaron, 30, her son, 13, daughter, 11 and 8-month old twins. Christina and Dawna Langford, 43, and two of Dawna’s children, age 11 and 3 also died. The babies did not suffer gunshot wounds but were burned alive when the perpetrators ignited their vehicles.Mexican authorities have never revealed a motive for the attack. Some have speculated that the family was simply caught in the crossfire of rival cartels as they drove along a rural road. The road ran straight through the territory under the control of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel which at the time was in fierce battles with the La Linea, to which Montes was said to have belonged.The victims’ family instead says the attack was an “ambush” based on accounts by the survivors, including many of the children. In 2009, the LeBaron family took a stand against a cartel in Chihuahua after a 16-year-old member of the community was kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom. The family refused to pay the ransom and instead waged a public campaign to pressure the government to take action and secure the boy’s release which ultimately happened with no money exchanged.“This was no crossfire,” Alex Le Baron, an elected deputy to the Chihuahua state legislature, told Mexico’s W Radio. “It couldn’t have been a mistake,” he said. “This is terrorism, plain and simple.”Montes’ arrest is the second in a month after Jose Lara was captured in connection with the attack on November 5, the one-year anniversary of the massacre. Two other suspects thought to have ancillary roles were arrested earlier this month. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators: Tokyo governor

    Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. With COVID-19 infections on the rise in many countries around the world, Olympics organisers have yet to decide whether to allow spectators into venues next year and if so, how many.

  • Kurdish and Turkey-backed fighters clash in Syria, 11 killed

    Clashes between Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen in northern Syria left at least 11 fighters dead in some of the most intense fighting in weeks between the two sides, an opposition war monitor and a Kurdish spokesman said Tuesday. Exchange of fire and shelling between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen who identify as the Syrian National Army have not been uncommon since Turkish troops invaded parts of northern Syria in October of last year. The Monday night clashes near the town of Ein Issa were triggered by an attack by Turkey-backed gunmen on SDF positions, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon get why Trump's legal team couldn't steal Biden's presidency

    "The president's slow-moving coup is not going that well," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "This afternoon, the Michigan election board certified Joe Biden's win in that state, then tonight we just learned moments ago that the General Services Administration informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process." That makes it official, he said. "Our next commander in chief will be President Biden. Which means somewhere, right now, Rudy Giuliani is filing a last-ditch legal claim that our current president's name has always been Joe Biden.""With so many people humiliated by the absolute incompetence of his legal team, the president did what had to be done and fired someone named Sidney Powell," Colbert said. "If you don't know who she is, congratulations, now you don't have to know. But I'm going to tell you anyway." And he did.Powell "got kicked off Trump's legal team for being too crazy," Jimmy Fallon marveled at The Tonight show. "That's like getting kicked off of Real Housewives for being too crazy. Seriously, you know how nuts you have to be when Rudy Giuliani's head starts leaking and you're the one who gets fired?""Here's how big of an embarrassment she was to the Trump team," James Corden elaborated at The Late Late Show: "The guy who held a press conference next to a sex shop, and last week had hair dye running down his face, and who wears loafers that look like clown shoes -- that guy, still on the team. But I saw this coming, I did. Any good conspiracy theorist will tell you if you rearrange the letters in Sidney Powell, you get Needy Pillows, which is obviously nod to the MyPillow CEO, who invented coronavirus to destabilize the neck-support industry. I gotta be honest, I spent a lot of time on the internet this weekend.""Trump is concerned that his legal team is made up of fools that are making him look bad," Jimmy Kimmel laughed at Kimmel Live. "They said the same thing about you." Meanwhile, "we still haven't seen the president concede -- we've barely even seen the president," thanks largely to golf, he shrugged. "I've never seen a guy try so hard to keep a job he doesn't even do." Watch another one of Kimmel's "great ideas" to get Trump to leave office below. More stories from theweek.com The Secret Service is reportedly preparing for Trump's 'post-presidency life' Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney

  • Election mail: We sent 193 shipments, and here's what we learned

    Nearly 200 mailings found delivery times of up to two weeks. Those delays could have affected election, as COVID-19 led to millions of mailed ballots

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

    President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Biden's transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Day, most members of Trump's party still refused on Monday to refer to Biden as president-elect, or question Trump's insistence - without evidence - that he only lost on Nov. 3 because of fraud. Trump gave the go-ahead for federal funds to start flowing to Biden so that he can carry out his transition duties before his Jan. 20 inauguration as the 46th U.S. president.

  • Search for missing Dallas businessman upgraded to 'Endangered Missing Person'

    James Alan White, 55, and his husband, Rusty, left their Dallas, Texas home on the morning of October 22, 2020, and headed to their respective gyms. Alan spent about an hour at LA Fitness and drove to the RaceTrac gas station where security footage showed him filling his tank and driving out of the parking lot. He was supposed to be on a 7 a.m. conference call, but never made it home. A week later, the Porsche SUV he had been driving was found abandoned in the area of Simpson Stuart and Bonnie V