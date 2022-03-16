Beaufort lawyer Cory Fleming, Alex Murdaugh indicted on new financial crimes

Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming has been indicted on new financial crimes in an alleged multi-million dollar theft scheme orchestrated by suspended Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The state grand jury indictments against Fleming, 53, were unsealed Wednesday morning by state Judge Alison Lee.

Indictments accuse Fleming of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, making a false statement and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Murdaugh was also indicted on new conspiracy charges, the indictments said.

Fleming’s law license was suspended last October after allegations he was recruited by Murdaugh to participate in a scheme to steal some $4 million in inheritance proceeds from the two sons of Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

In that scheme, detailed in a civil lawsuit filed last September by Satterfield’s two sons, Fleming acted as a lawyer to facilitate getting $4 million in insurance proceeds released in a form where most of those proceeds would be paid to the two sons, Michael Satterfield and Tony Harriott.

But, the lawsuit, the two sons got nothing. The money went to Fleming, Murdaugh and a Hampton banker allegedly involved in the scheme.

Many of Wednesday’s new indictments concern the alleged Sattefield theft.

Since September, the State Law Enforcement Division has been investigating Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, as well as last June’s unsolved murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family Colleton County estate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.