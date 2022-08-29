Murdaugh attorneys, SC prosecutors battle over leaks, evidence in double murder case

After some fiery courtroom clashes between prosecutors and defense in the Alex Murdaugh double murder case, a state judge Monday morning gave both sides some of what they asked for.

Judge Clifton Newman ordered prosecutors to provide evidence to the disbarred attorney’s defense team, while at the same time issuing a protective order restricting how that information can be shared.

The judge’s order will restrict the defense team of Jim Griffin and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian from revealing the information turned over by the state, some of which prosecutors described as highly sensitive and potentially valuable in the wrong hands.

Some evidence is worth “over a million dollars” to those who might sell or publicize it, claimed Attorney General prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Murdaugh, dressed in a plaid red buttoned long-sleeved shirt, black slacks and black shoes, sat silently in court Monday.

Murdaugh’s attorneys Harpootlian and Griffin last week filed a motion alleging Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office was behind leaks of confidential information to news outlets in an effort to hurt Murdaugh in his upcoming murder trial.

Harpootlian and Griffin also subpoenaed agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, though Newman rejected Harpootlian’s efforts to have at least one SLED agent take the witness stand. The four SLED agents sat in a front row courtroom seat for the entire 52-minute hearing.

The Attorney General’s office, which includes prosecutors Waters and Don Zelenka, have denied the allegations.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged in the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie, 51, and youngest son Paul, 22.

Both of their bodies were found on the family’s 1,700-acre estate the night of June 7, 2021, in Colleton County.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty and wants an early trial. Attorneys have asked for a January date.

The motion filed by Harpootlian and Griffin alleges that SLED, under the direction of state prosecutors, played the video found on Paul’s phone to Murdaugh’s family members on Aug. 17, when the video was sealed by court order.

The disgraced former attorney also faces various fraud charges by the state grand jury alleging he stolen more than $8.7 million from his law firm, fellow lawyers, clients and associates. He has since been fired by his former law firm, now under a different name, and was disbarred by the state Supreme Court.

