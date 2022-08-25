Murdaugh attorneys subpoena SLED agents for Monday murder pretrial hearing

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with murdering his wife and son, have subpoenaed agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to appear Monday in Colleton County for a pretrial hearing before a judge.

Dick Harpootlian, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, declined comment to The State newspaper on why he’s calling four SLED agents.

Harpootlian filed the motion to subpoena Thursday.

Earlier this week, Harpootlian and Murdaugh’s other attorney Jim Griffin filed a separate motion alleging that Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office was behind leaks of confidential information to news outlets in an effort to hurt Murdaugh in his upcoming trial for allegedly killing his wife Maggie and son Paul.

“This conduct is grossly unfair to the defense and a violation of Alex’s constitutional rights to due process of law and a fair trial,” Harpootlian, Griffin and Margaret Fox said in the separate motion filed Monday.

Wilson’s office has repeatedly denied being behind the leaks.

Murdaugh faces murder charges in the June 2021 slayings of his wife and youngest son.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has scheduled a hearing on the matter of leaks and evidence disclosure Monday morning in Colleton County.

