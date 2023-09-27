Murdaugh banker, Russell Laffitte, must report to prison Thursday after bond request denied

Russell Laffitte’s motion to be stay out of federal prison pending his appeal has been denied.

The notice denying either bail or his release was sent to attorneys by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit mid-morning Wednesday.

The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, who was convicted of helping double-murderer Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients, was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $3.55 million in restitution for his role in the scheme.

He was convicted on federal charges following a trial last November.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel ruled that Laffitte could remain free until Sept. 28 pending the outcome of the appeal.

He must now report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his seven-year sentence. He has been assigned to Federal Correctional Institution Coleman outside Orlando, Florida.

Laffitte was found guilty of six counts of conspiracy, bank and wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds following a three-week long trial at the federal court in Charleston.

But since his conviction, Laffitte, who comes from a family tradition of local bankers, has filed multiple appeals in a bid to stay out of prison. In May, Gergel struck down a second appeal by his attorneys, which argued that he should be granted a new trial after Murdaugh, testifying in his own defense during his murder trial, said Laffitte “never conspired with me to do anything.”

Rejecting the appeal, Gergel called Murdaugh “manifestly not a credible witness.”

Laffitte was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Winston Holliday, Emily Limehouse and Kathleen Stoughton.

Throughout his sentencing and appeals, Laffitte has been represented by former federal prosecutor Mark Moore, John Cowles Neiman, Jr., Michael Parente and William Walter Wilkins of the Maynard Nexsen law firm.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.