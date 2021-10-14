Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper, according to state police. A lawsuit says the insurance is worth more than $4 million in total.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Carole Baskin slammed ‘Tiger King,’ and now she’s telling her own story

    Animal activist Carole Baskin, who starred in last year's phenomenally popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," and has ripped that show for its depiction of her, calling it "salacious and sensational" and "disappointing," will return to TV screens next month. She will executive produce and star in Discovery+'s "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight."

  • Inside the Biden administration's plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    Mike Pyle, Chief Economic Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, discusses how the White House will keep corporations on board in alleviating congestion in the supply chain.

  • Matt Damon and Jodie Comer on why 'The Last Duel' is still relevant today

    The stars of The Last Duel, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, along with one of the co-writers, Nicole Holofcener, discuss why the film is still relevant today. Damon also reveals whether he or his co-star and friend, Ben Affleck, would win in a duel. "Me, because Ben's not here," said Damon.

  • Biden says vaccine requirements 'should not be another issue that divides us'

    Delivering remarks on Thursday, President Biden said that “mounting data” shows that COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses work. Biden also said those mandates “should not be another issue that divides us.”

  • Murdaugh to face charges in missing $4.3M insurance money from dead SC housekeeper

    SLED agents took Alex Murdaugh into custody at a Florida rehab facility Thursday morning and plan to bring him back to South Carolina to face the charges. Here’s the latest.

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with stealing millions in insurance money from dead housekeeper's sons

    Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney who faces new charges involving insurance fraud, was arrested in Florida for allegedly withholding insurance settlement money from the sons of his dead former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

  • George Takei takes a swipe at 'unfit' William Shatner's trip to space: 'He's a guinea pig'

    George Takei and William Shatner's decade-long feud continues.

  • Michigan governor orders a 'whole of government' response to elevated levels of lead in tap water in Benton Harbor

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday ordered a “whole of government” response to elevated levels of lead in tap water in the southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor and vowed to accelerate the replacement of its lead pipes.

  • FDA advisory panel unanimously recommends Moderna booster for certain at-risk groups

    On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend Moderna booster shots at a half dose of 50 micrograms for emergency use authorization for similar at-risk groups as the Pfizer booster vaccine. The decision now goes to the FDA, which is expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

  • Alex Murdaugh Now Charged in Dead Housekeeper’s Missing Settlement Money

    Orange County Corrections/FacebookSouth Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh faces criminal charges—again.The 53-year-old lawyer already accused of orchestrating his own murder for an insurance payout has been criminally charged in connection with millions of “misappropriated settlement funds” in the death of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, authorities announced Thursday.He was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses afte

  • Alex Murdaugh Is Facing New Charges Related To The Death Of His Housekeeper

    Murdaugh, whose wife and son were shot dead in mysterious circumstances in June, allegedly stole settlement funds from the sons of his housekeeper, who died in 2018.View Entire Post ›

  • Mia Khalifa on taking back her power

    When content creator and activist Mia Khalifa looks back at her younger self, she sees a woman who was struggling with confidence. “I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work,” Khalifa tells Yahoo Life. At 21, Khalifa spent three months in the adult film industry — completing 12 films that today have garnered more than a billion views. She now refers to that period of her life as a “lapse in judgement” that was never meant to last. Khalifa, now 28, is speaking out about her experience in the adult film industry and the path that led her there. She’s vocal about the exploitation she experienced and hopes her story can shield other women from going through the same thing. “Tik Tok has been better than therapy. The women who tell their stories, who are brave enough to put their face on the internet and share their experiences, that is where my confidence comes from,” says Khalifa. “That's been the biggest key to kind of battling with my own shame. Seeing all of these women who have been through things that are a lot worse than I have and come out like fighting with skin under their nails." Khalifa has also set her heart on raising funds for the causes that matter most to her. In August 2020, after the explosion in Beirut, Khalifa decided to auction off her glasses to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross. The $100,000 bid from the auction eventually fell through, and to make good on her commitment, Khalifa launched an Only Fans account to make money. She was able to donate more than $160,000 to the Red Cross, and felt encouraged by the impact she could have with her new platform.

  • Biden official on supply chain crunch: ‘Bumps along the way’ to reopen economy

    ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on the Biden administration’s response to the supply chain crunch and rising prices.

  • Sea lion colony in Mexico defies declining numbers

    A stranded, malnourished sea lion pup is seen at White Point Park near the port of San Pedro in Los Angeles on April 5, 2013

  • Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh’s alleged shooter calls Murdaugh a ‘drug addict,’ says roadside incident was a ‘setup’

    The attorney for Curtis Smith said in an exclusive interview on TODAY that his client did not shoot Alex Murdaugh and is being "set up by a drug addict."

  • King and Queen of Bhutan Mark 10th Anniversary — See the Photos from the Most Colorful Royal Wedding Ever

    King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema are known as the "Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas"

  • Pennsylvania agency, health care provider, lawmaker team up for maternal health initiative

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced that it is partnering with WellSpan Health and the office of state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, to focus on an initiative aimed at improving maternal health.

  • Second Biggest Mortgage Provider in US Stops Accepting Crypto Payments

    United Wholesale Mortgage, the second largest mortgage lender in the U.S., has stopped accepting cryptocurrency for home loans, the company announced on Thursday. It was the first mortgage lender to do so. “As we said last quarter, we were going to look into accepting cryptocurrency and test it to see if it’s a faster, easier and cheaper solution,” the company’s CEO Mat Ishbia said in a press release.

  • Cabral Gold Continues to Expand the Gold-in-Oxide Blanket at the MG Target, Cuiú Cuiú District, Brazil

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from an additional 17 RC holes at the MG gold-in-oxide blanket at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil.Highlights are as follows:Results have been received from 17 additional RC drill holes which were designed to test the extent and continuity of the MG gold-in-oxide blanket which overlies the ...

  • Twice As Nice: Double-Headed Turtle Is Loving Life at Cape Cod Wildlife Center

    Who had two heads, six legs, and a healthy appetite? This turtle.