Murdaugh crime saga playing out in two distinct worlds: SC courtrooms and social media

There are two layers to the internationally followed Alex Murdaugh crime saga.

There is the real world, where agents of law and order seek to prevail over injustice in the courtrooms of South Carolina in a case that is making modern criminal history, and where real victims, survivors and communities struggle to get on with their broken lives.

And then there is the world of social media, where one can find both factual information from professional journalists or explore the intensely opinionated, sometimes false or ill-informed — and often hostile and bitter — world of shadowy, often anonymous posters voicing outrage, or looking to troll or maybe profit.

It's Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 — just over two years since Alex Murdaugh's roadside shooting scheme helped complete his family's spiraling downfall from grace and make his name an international social media hashtag — and here is the latest in both of those fascinating worlds.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, South Carolina on Sept. 14, 2023. Murdaugh appeared publicly as a convicted murderer for the first time at the state court hearing regarding the slew of financial crimes allegedly committed by the disbarred South Carolina attorney.

Cory Fleming state prison sentence causes confusion

Judge Clifton Newman, tasked with dispensing justice in all of the state's Alex Murdaugh conspiracy cases, is usually blunt, clear and direct when it comes to his courtroom.

"I believe in justice and mercy," Newman said as he sentenced Murdaugh co-conspirator Cory Fleming to state prison Sept. 14. "Leniency is not my responsibility."

But the exact nature of that sentence proved to be far less clear for most journalists, state officials, and social media true crime aficionados following the Murdaugh cases.

It's easy to get confused when you are dealing with a plethora of crimes like Fleming's. Five years for this crime, spoke the judge, ten years for that. Concurrent. Consecutive. Throw in a federal sentence for good measure, and its a recipe for confusion for the most seasoned reporters and even prosecutors themselves.

Cory Fleming stands for sentencing with his attorney Deborah Barbier.

Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor for the S.C. State Grand Jury Division of the Attorney General's Office, told members of the press Thursday in the Beaufort County courthouse that, pending review of the sentencing orders, it appeared Fleming was looking at 20 years of state prison time, minus time off for parole, early release, etc.

Most journalists in the courtroom reported that, and even the Attorney General himself, Alan Wilson, issued a public statement the same day citing 20 years.

State prosecutors have now clarified that Murdaugh's former college pal and co-conspirator has a much less daunting penal road ahead of him.

"Cory Fleming’s sentence will actually be the federal 46 months followed by 10 years in state prison, not 20 years in state prison as we initially thought," Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the AG's Office, stated in an email to The Hampton County Guardian. "There was confusion after the sentencing, and we did not have the sentencing sheets. We thought it was two consecutive 10-year sentences. Once we got the sentencing sheets, we found out that only one of the 10-year state sentences was consecutive to the federal sentence. The second 10-year sentence is concurrent with the federal and state sentences. So, he’ll serve 46 months in federal prison followed by 10 years in state prison."

Even then, the "Murdaugh Math wasn't mathing," some joked on X (formerly Twitter), so some journalists exercised their art skills and posted visually helpful diagrams, such as Charleston ABC News 4 journalist Drew Tripp's tweet on X, and journalist/podcaster Liz Farrell's X post.

Still seeing confusion about the Fleming sentence. His 10-year multi-charge sentence (with 85% mandatory service) has begun & runs alongside (concurrent to) all other sentences, including federal. His standalone 10-year Pinckney sentence begins after (consecutive to) his federal. pic.twitter.com/r7FbPlMmvK — Drew Tripp (@DrewTripp) September 19, 2023

Due to the nature of his crimes, which include bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, Fleming must serve at least 85 percent, or 8.5 years, of his state prison sentence after completing his federal sentence at FCI Jesup in Georgia.

Convicted former Palmetto State banker Russell Laffitte gets final reprieve from prison

#Laffitte, as the former Palmetto State Bank CEO and Murdaugh's other convicted co-conspirator is labeled on X, was found guilty of similar federal fraud and conspiracy charges in November 2022 and was scheduled to turn himself in to federal custody on Thursday, Sept. 21 after being granted an extension.

Laffitte's request for another extension was approved, but "No further extensions will be granted," ordered federal judge Richard M. Gergel today.

Convicted and disgraced Hampton banker Russell Laffitte stands in the Hampton County Courthouse as, in the background, hangs a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather, Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh Jr.

Laffitte is now scheduled to remand himself to federal custody on Sept. 28, where he will begin serving his seven-year sentence at FCI Coleman in Florida. He has yet to be tried for his similar state crimes, and a trial date has not been set by Judge Newman as his attorneys have requested more time to prepare his defense.

As expected, the response to what many perceive as further "delays" of justice were rampant on X, including those of opposing attorneys like Eric Bland.

I must say, I’m disappointed that Russell Lafitte was given another one week extension to report to prison so he can wait to see if the fourth circuit court of appeals grants him a stay of his prison term while he appeals his conviction. I’m not sure an ordinary Joe would get… — Eric Bland (@TheEricBland) September 20, 2023

Social media mocks #sweetbecky, #beckyboo over jury tampering

As Judge Gergel is set to approve Alex Murdaugh's recent federal plea agreement tomorrow, state court jury tampering allegations against Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill are still being investigated by agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), with a hearing on the matter possibly ahead.

Hill has denied the allegations, but has not issued a formal statement.

Meanwhile, Hill was featured prominently in interviews for the second season of Netflix's "Murdaugh Murders, A Southern Scandal," which was released Sept. 20. This heightened the social media mockery of the accused elected official, as making hashtags of #sweetbecky and #beckyboo proliferated both X, formerly known as Twitter, and the numerous Murdaugh chat rooms and groups on Reddit and Facebook.

While Murdaugh continues to claim he is innocent of murdering his wife and child in 2021, and Hill has denied any wrongdoing in the jury tampering scandal, only one thing is certain.

The Murdaugh cases will take months or years to finalize in South Carolina courtrooms and will continue to be tried in social media judgment rooms around the world wide web for ages to come.

Hampton County Guardian Editor Michael DeWitt, the Greenville News and USA TODAY Network will continue to follow the ongoing criminal and civil cases surrounding the Murdaugh crime saga.

