Murdaugh crime saga: Prosecutors, victims' attorneys respond to Fleming's prison sentence

Alex Murdaugh’s best friend and accomplice suspended Beaufort lawyer Cory Fleming was sentenced and taken to federal prison today for his role in at least two of Murdaugh’s alleged financial schemes.

During a sentencing hearing in Charleston Tuesday (Aug. 15) Fleming, 54, of Beaufort, was sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal conspiracy.

Fleming was sentenced to 46 months in federal detainment, followed by three years court-ordered supervision and probation, $102,221.90 restitution and a $20,000 fine. He chose to self report immediately and was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

In a previous plea agreement, Fleming admitted that from around March 2018 until at least October 2020, Fleming conspired with fellow former personal injury attorney Murdaugh to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and to “obtain money and property from the estate by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses,” stated the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

In February 2018, Murdaugh’s housekeeper passed away after a fall at Murdaugh’s home. Murdaugh recommended that the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming—Murdaugh’s best friend, and godfather to at least one of his children—to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies.

Cory Fleming, at left, with defense attorney Deborah Barbier, stands in the Hampton County Courthouse Friday for a status conference hearing on his criminal charges.

Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000, after which Murdaugh and Fleming stole the money.

In addition to the Satterfield scheme Fleming admitted to in his guilty plea, Fleming was held responsible at sentencing for the theft of settlement funds from a Murdaugh client whose son passed away after being rendered a quadriplegic in a car accident.

Specifically, prosecutors alleged that Fleming used $8,528.46 of the estate’s funds to issue two checks to pay for a private plane to attend the College World Series with Murdaugh. He wrote a $4,560 check from the estate’s trust account directly to Murdaugh claiming the funds were legitimate expenses, and used $89,133.44 remaining in the trust account to issue a check for Murdaugh’s benefit rather than properly disbursing the funds to the estate.

Fleming’s attorney Deborah Barbier did not immediate return messages seeking comment.

Victims’ attorneys respond to Fleming’s sentence

Ronnie Richter, attorney for the Satterfield family and estate, commented on the justice served to a disgraced lawyer who got away with criminal actions for a while, but ultimately met with justice, saying “Crime always runs ahead of justice, but crime is a sprinter and justice is always built for the long run.”

“I have mixed feelings about Fleming getting sentenced,” said Richter’s partner, Eric Bland. “One the one hand, I am happy that a lawyer, who put himself over the needs of his clients and betrayed their trust, is held accountable. On the other hand, I am sad because Cory Fleming’s actions stained our profession and caused lasting damage. But in the end, justice was done and our system worked. Attorneys like Mr. Fleming will continue to pay the price for their criminal acts. Rule of law will inevitably win. You can’t outrun it forever.”

Federal prosecutors comment on Fleming’s sentence

“Cory Fleming was trusted by clients who had suffered tragic losses, and he abused that trust for his own personal gain,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “His theft of their settlement funds undermines the public’s confidence in our legal system, and we appreciate the partnership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in holding him accountable.”

“This sentence sends a clear message that fraudulent financial activities will not be tolerated, and those who attempt to exploit innocent victims to line their own pockets will face severe consequences,” Steve Jensen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office said. “The FBI remains dedicated to upholding the law and protecting the interests of those who rely on transparent and honest transactions.”

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel recommended that Fleming serve his time at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Jesup in Georgia, where another Murdaugh accomplice, former banker Russell Laffitte, is also likely to serve his seven years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Limehouse, Kathleen Stoughton, and Winston Holliday prosecuted the case.

What's next for Murdaugh accomplice Fleming?

Fleming had previously been indicted by the S.C. State Grand Jury on a multitude of related charges.

Fleming was accused in both state and federal courts of aiding Murdaugh in the Satterfield insurance fraud case.

Fleming has a trial date set on his pending state charges, Sept. 11 in Beaufort County General Sessions Court, but it is possible that he will plead guilty to state charges as well and that trial won’t be necessary, say attorneys close to the case.

If Fleming does plead guilty to state charges, Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over Murdaugh’s double murder trial in Colleton County and handed down Murdaugh’s two life sentences, will also sentence Fleming.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Judge Gergel also ruled that Fleming's federal sentence be served concurrently with any state prison time.

In exchange for his federal guilty plea, Fleming agreed to pay federal fines and restitution to victims, and to fully cooperate with federal investigators in his own investigation and their pending case against Murdaugh, who was also indicted on federal charges.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Prosecutors, attorneys respond to Cory Fleming 4-year prison sentence