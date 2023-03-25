Murdaugh family’s former Moselle home, scene of murders sold

The Murdaugh’s former family home has been sold to a new owner, according to Crosby Land Company.

Commonly referred to as “Moselle” or the “Moselle Farm,” the more than 1,700-acre property sold for $2.6 million, according to a deed.

The buyers are listed as James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley on a real estate title.

