Murdaugh family’s furnishings to be auctioned off Thursday in Georgia. Here’s what we know

A Georgia auction house has announced it will be selling items from a Murdaugh family home in Colleton County on Thursday.

The sale, hosted by Liberty Auction, an auction house operating out of Pembroke, Georgia, will be held at 4 p.m., according to an announcement on the company’s Facebook page.

Officials from Liberty Auction confirmed to Fox Carolina Sunday that the items belonged to the family of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted earlier this month of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, in June 2021 at the family’s Colleton County estate.

A representative from Liberty Auction could not immediately be reached for comment Monday about whether the items came from Moselle, the family’s hunting estate where the murders took place, or some other property.

Among the photographed items for sale were lamps, dishware, a leather living room set and pillows monogrammed with Maggie Murdaugh’s initials. Photos showing more of the items for sale will be posted to the auction house’s Facebook later this week, the company said.

The hunting lodge is currently under contract and was put for sale in February for $3.9 million.

Among the items shown that will be at the Liberty Auction sale include a leather living room set and pillows with Maggie Murdaugh’s initials embroidered on them.

The auction house will not be taking online or absentee bids. All bidders must be present at the warehouse at 101 S. Industrial Blvd.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences for the double murder of his wife and son but has yet to go to trial for about 100 financial crimes in which he admitted to stealing millions from clients he represented and his former law firm while working as an attorney.

His attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, of Columbia, have filed an intent to appeal Murdaugh’s murder convictions.

Some of the household items for sale include a leather living room set, lamp, various animal hunting trophies and dishware.

Interest in the trial attracted nationwide media attention, resulting in several docuseries from media giants like CNN, HBO and Netflicks. The documentaries delved into the family’s history of over a century in the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes and motives for the killings.

Story continues

The series have also explored the deaths of several people close to the family, including that of their housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died at the family home and whose death settlement Murdaugh is accused of stealing; 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died in a 2019 crash boat driven by Paul Murdaugh; and the 2015 death of Buster Murdaugh’s classmate and friend, Stephen Smith.

In 2021, while investigating Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s deaths, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division reopened its investigation into Smith’s death, based on new evidence. His death was officially listed as the result of a hit-and-run.

A picture of Stephen Smith, who was killed in July 8, 2015, on his mother’s Facebook account. The investigation into his death was reopened on June 22, 2021 after police were looking into the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

In a Monday press conference held by Smith’s mother, Sandy Smith, and her attorneys, Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, the lawyers confirmed they would be representing Sandy Smith in the investigation.

Earlier this month, the Smith family began raising money for an independent exhumation and autopsy to get an “unbiased look at his body and an accurate determination of his cause of death.” As of Monday, the family had raised $67,265 of a $15,000 goal.

Buster Murdaugh denied any involvement in Smith’s death in a statement he issued Monday.

“This has gone on far too long,” Buster Murdaugh said in the statement. “These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”