Murdaugh home where disgraced SC lawyer’s son, wife were murdered listed for $3.9M

The sprawling Colleton County country estate where two members of a once-prominent South Carolina legal family were murdered in June is for sale.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s killings are unsolved as their father and husband, suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, remains incarcerated in the Richland County Jail on a $7 million bond for more than 70 criminal financial charges.

The Murdaugh’s home and hunting lodge, nicknamed “Moselle” by locals after the street it’s located on, was in Maggie’s name at the time of her death. She left all her property to Alex when she died, according to her will, but his money and assets are frozen and being held by two court-appointed receivers pending the slew of criminal and civil cases against him.

The 1,772.2-acre property is listed for $3.9 million on Crosby Land Company’s website. The company is known for selling large, historic plantations like Bonny Hall Plantation in Beaufort County and recently listed Poco Sabo Plantation in Colleton County.

At least one buyer has made an offer on the property and will have 90 days to finalize the sale, according to multiple news reports.

Both Moselle and the Murdaugh’s house in Edisto had multiple “lis pendens” filed against them to prevent the properties from being sold without clearance by the court.

The Murdaugh home on Moselle Road, as seen on Sept. 2, 2021, located in Islandton, S.C. On June 7, Alex Murdaugh found his wife Maggie and son Paul murdered near the dog kennels (not pictured).

Attorney Eric Bland, who represents the estate of the Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died after an alleged trip-and-fall incident at Moselle, confirmed he agreed to lift his lis pendens filings. His clients are among dozens of alleged victims in the financial crimes Alex Murdaugh is charged with to be awarded money.

“When the property’s sold the bank would pay off what’s on the mortgage and net proceeds would be given to the receiver until the court decides when and how to divide that pool of money,” Bland said Monday, explaining Murdaugh would not be able to access profit from the sale without court approval.

Moselle’s listing

The listing refers to the home as “Cross Swamp Farm” instead of Moselle.

Story continues

The property includes land in both Colleton and Hampton counties and borders the Salkehatchie River with multiple locations from which to launch a boat. It also has a 20-acre dove field, two man-made waterfowl impoundments, and a rifle shooting range.

The buildings include a 5,275-square-foot home that was custom built in 2011 with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths and a 1,140-square-foot guest cottage. Auxiliary buildings include an equipment shed, enclosed shop, equipment wash down station, enclosed cleaning station with two walk-in coolers, and 12 dog kennels, according to the listing.

The listing says the land is “an ideal candidate for a conservation easement” and the next owner may benefit for “considerable tax advantages” possible through the donation of an easement.

An inquiry to Crosby Land Company inquiring when the listing was first published and any details surrounding possible buyers was not immediately returned Tuesday.

A “keep out” sign marks the driveway and a tractor blocks the entrance to the Murdaugh property on Thursday, June 17, 2021 as a man works to install gates at this entrance as well as the entrance to the main house on Moselle Road in Islandton, S.C. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, died from gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide in at their residence in Colleton County.

A worker places a “keep out” sign at the entrance to the main house to the Murdaugh property on Thursday, June 17, 2021 on Moselle Road in Islandton, S.C. On Monday, June 7, 2021, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, died from gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide in at their residence in Colleton County.