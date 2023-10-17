Murdaugh House Back on Market. Murder Fans Not Welcome.

One of the houses where Alex Murdaugh lived with his wife and son until he murdered them is back on the market—but not just anyone can get a tour.

Broker Todd Crosby said the notoriety of the house may complicate the sale, and his office is making sure that all potential buyers will be vetted “pretty hard” to make sure they are serious buyers and not just “being nosy.”

“I don’t care what the buyer’s deal is with the house,” Crosby told The Daily Beast. “Murders happen in houses all the time. I just want to make sure the buyers we bring to the house can cut the check and don’t just want to see the house for fun.”

The $1.95 million listing is for a four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,275-square-foot home nestled on 21 acres of property in Islandton, South Carolina. It’s a carve-out of Murdaugh's former 1,700-acre estate, which sold for $3.9 million earlier this year after his murder trial. Jurors visited the home before convicting Murdaugh of murder in February. On Monday, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ordered a hearing to determine whether he will be retried after Murdaugh’s team accused a Colleton County court clerk of tampering with the jury.

Crosby told The Daily Beast that he is not surprised that people who bought the property on March 22 are selling part of it. He said the two buyers are more focused on “the recreational purposes of the land, like growing timber and doing other things we do down here.”

“I don’t think they ever had any interest in keeping the house because they don’t need it,” Crosby said. “They have their own homes.”

Since the Moselle Estate House went on the market on Monday, Crosby said, the listing has gotten a lot of views, but nobody has scheduled an appointment to visit the home, which was custom-built for the Murdaughs in 2011. The listing does not include the shed where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot on June 7, 2021, which is about a quarter-mile from the house.

“It’s a nice house; it’s a quality built home,” Crosby added. “It’s got a lot of wood. Anyone who wants to buy this house has got to have a desire to live in a rural area. It’s about 45 minutes to the closest Target.”

