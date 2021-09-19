Murdaugh housekeeper’s heirs are owed at least $3M more, lawyer claims

Insurance settlements totaling at least $3 million may have been shifted from the estate of the late housekeeper of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, an attorney representing the state says, according to a report.

"There were at least $3 million in other insurance payments due to the heirs of Gloria Satterfield, and we’re going to be going after that money," attorney Eric Bland told The State newspaper of Columbia, South Carolina.

"That $3 million is still missing," he added.

Earlier this month, Bland filed a lawsuit on behalf of Satterfield’s estate, claiming that Murdaugh had mishandled $505,000 in known insurance proceeds, the newspaper reported.

SONS OF ALEX MURDAUGH'S DEAD HOUSEKEEPER ‘SCARED,’ ‘SHELL-SHOCKED,’ AFTER SC LAWYER'S RELEASE TO DRUG REHAB

That lawsuit claims Murdaugh and two other men diverted $505,000 that should have gone to Satterfield’s two sons following her February 2018 death, the report said. Bland told the newspaper he soon plans to name other people as defendants in connection with the allegations but would not provide details.

Satterfield, 57, did not have a will when she died in a hospital, reportedly weeks after suffering a fall at Murdaugh’s home. The estate’s lawsuit claims the details about Satterfield’s fall are not clear.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have said Satterfield’s death will undergo a new review in light of the still-unsolved June murders of Murdaugh’s wife and son, Murdaugh’s alleged addiction to oxycodone, and his alleged participation in a scheme to have himself fatally shot in a bid to collected $10 million in insurance money for his surviving son, The State reported.

Murdaugh, 53, surrendered Thursday on charges related to the alleged plot to have himself killed. He was subsequently released from jail on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond with plans to enter a rehabilitation facility.

A suspect arrested in connection with the alleged plot, identified as Curtis "Fast Eddie" Smith, 61, claims he was set up by Murdaugh, The New York Post reported.

The release of Murdaugh, pending further legal action, has left Satterfield’s sons "shell-shocked," attorney Ronnie Richter told Fox News on Friday.

Murdaugh has been fired from the South Carolina law firm, PMPED, where he was a partner.