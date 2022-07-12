6 things to know about the ongoing Murdaugh family saga

The Murdaugh name is now known far beyond the rural community where the family has lived for generations in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Ever since Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul were shot to death near the dog kennels on their Colleton County estate, the stories of alleged misdeeds of Maggie’s husband Alex have spun out, detailed in newspapers, television documentaries and podcasts.

Here’s a look back at what has happened since the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found.

A DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN COLLETON COUNTY

“My wife and child were just shot badly.” On June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that his son, Paul, and wife Maggie had been shot to death at the family’s estate in Colleton County.

The Murdaugh home on Moselle Road, as seen on Sept. 2, 2021, located in Islandton, S.C. On June 7, Alex Murdaugh found his wife Maggie and son Paul murdered near the dog kennels (not pictured).

INVESTIGATION OF THE MURDAUGH MURDERS

As an investigation into the homicide unfolded, investigators began pursuing the possibility that Paul Murdaugh, 22, was targeted and his mother was an innocent bystander. In an interview with Good Morning America, Alex Murdaugh’s brothers said strangers had threatened Paul , but the family didn’t believe the threats were valid.

Randolph Murdaugh IV and John Marvin Murdaugh, Paul Murdaugh’s uncles, speak for the first time since the double homicide.

In July 2021, previously redacted police reports emerged, including details that police seized firearms from the Murdaugh house, and police may have been investigating “forced entry” onto the property.

FELONY CHARGES DROPPED, NEW INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN

Legal issues for Alex Murdaugh arose.

A picture of Stephen Smith, who was killed in July 8, 2015, on his mother’s Facebook account. The investigation into his death was reopened on June 22, 2021 after police were looking into the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

ALEX MURDAUGH ATTEMPTS SUICIDE

RESIGNATION, REHAB AND “MISAPPROPRIATED FUNDS”

Alex Murdaugh later released a statement announcing he had resigned from his family’s law firm, Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick, and was going to rehab.

ALEX MURDAUGH ARRESTED AND CHARGED

Alex Murdaugh’s mugshots from the Hampton County Detention Center (left) and Orange County Corrections (right).