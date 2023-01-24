Murdaugh jurors come from all walks of life. One thing in common? They know about the murders

An 81-member panel of prospective jurors for the Murdaugh murder trial had been summoned from all walks of life — teachers, truck drivers, homemakers, carpenters, students, the retired and the disabled.

One question from Judge Clifton Newman revealed what they had in common:

“If you have heard about this case, read about this case or know anything about it, please stand,” Newman asked after the initial panel had been cut to about 50.

Every potential juror stood.

They all knew the story: That Alex Murdaugh, a former millionaire prominent lawyer is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, on the night of June 7, 2021, at the family estate in rural Colleton County.

That Monday morning exchange between Newman and the jury panel was the first dramatic moment in a trial expected to have more than its share of dramatic moments as prosecutors try to prove — without the benefit of a confession, eyewitness testimony or a video that captured the killings — that Murdaugh killed his wife and son. It’s a story that’s been aired widely for months in national broadcasts, social media and state and local publications.

Hundreds of jurors were summoned Monday and Tuesday in successive panels to the 202-year-old Colleton County Courthouse. The goal: To pick a jury of 12 and up to six alternates who can — even though they have heard of the case — be fair and impartial and base a decision of guilt or innocence on testimony from the witness stand and the law as stated by the judge.

On Monday, after the 50 or so potential jurors acknowledged they had heard of the case, Newman asked each one to tell him where they had heard about it.

Local news, documentaries, talk from coworkers, Facebook, social media and podcasts were common answers.

The judge then wanted to know, “Based on what you have heard, have you formed an opinion about the guilt or innocence of Mr. Murdaugh?”

Seven people indicated they had an opinion. Three of those seven said — without saying what their opinion was — that their opinion was so fixed they could not change it. The judge excused them.

But the majority of the Colleton County citizens assembled in court affirmed they would be able to give Murdaugh a fair trial.

Over the morning, into the afternoon and Tuesday, Judge Newman excused numerous potential jurors for a variety of reasons. One man had severe anxiety, another had an important surgery scheduled for next week. Two were allowed to leave because they were over 65. Others were sole caregivers for small children or elderly family members. Another man had a prepaid hunting trip that was to begin next week.

Other people had recently served on a jury and didn’t have to be on another jury for several years — especially a jury on a trial that might last three weeks or more. Still others claimed financial hardship if they were to lose three weeks of work.

Alex Murdaugh reviews notes during jury selection with members of his defense team, Phil Barber and Maggie Fox.

Jurors were asked to reveal embarrassing facts about themselves: Have you ever been arrested for a crime that might put you in prison for a year?

That question, from Newman, brought confessions from some. One man stood and said he had spent four months in a military prison for being Absent Without Leave. A young woman said she had been arrested for shoplifting. An old man with a mane of white ringlets admitted to serving time for selling speed in 1971.

In addition to inquiring about their jobs, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill and her assistants asked each juror whether they were married and what their spouse did — eliciting answers that might shed light on what a prospective juror’s leanings in a case might be.

After more than six hours of questioning of close to 200 potential jurors in three panels on Monday, the judge found about 60 who were qualified to be selected to be on the Murdaugh jury. It was hard to tell the exact number because final questioning and disqualifications of up to 20 people who had confidential situations took place behind closed doors.

The questioning revealed just how personal the Murdaugh case is for the 38,000 residents of Colleton County. The Murdaugh family touched the lives of thousands of residents through their family law firm and nearly century-long political control of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and other local political offices.

“Murdaugh sued my dad,” said one prospective juror. He was dismissed.

One juror was a friend of Paul Murdaugh. Other potential jurors were at the crime scene the night of the killings.

Multiple jurors claimed distant kinship to the Murdaughs. “Could this affect your ability to judge the case fairly?” Judge Newman asked one juror who had just explained his mother’s family tree. “It could,” he nodded earnestly.

Throughout, attorneys turned their chairs to face the back of the courtroom, taking notes and carefully appraising the jury’s answers.

Four panels of prospective jurors will be called. By 6 o’clock Monday evening, Judge Newman had narrowed down pools of qualified jurors from two complete panels and was most of the way through his list of questions on a third. Questioning resumed Tuesday morning.

Just before the court broke for lunch Monday, Clerk of Court Hill asked one juror his occupation and marital situation. “I’m happily divorced,” the man said, eliciting a rare outburst of laughter in the normally serious courtroom.

On Tuesday, Judge Newman expected to finish questioning the third and fourth panels. It looks likely that they will have a pool of at 80 qualified jurors — or more — culled from the 900 who received questionnaires.

At that point, lawyers for defense and prosecution will exercise “strikes,” meaning as jurors’ numbers are called the lawyers for each side get to dismiss them without saying why. In South Carolina, the prosecution has five of the peremptory strikes, the defense has 10. But additional rules for that phase of jury selection have not yet been made public.

Alex Murdaugh identifies himself to a jury panel, Monday Jan. 23, 2023.

Witness list made public

Colleton County court officials also released a potential witness list with more than 250 people on it. Most won’t be called, but the list includes Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, and brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randy Murdaugh, who is an attorney in Murdaugh’s old law firm. Other former colleagues Ronnie Crosby and John Parkeralso were listed among the potential witnesses.

Newman read the list out loud to potential jurors before asking them if they knew anyone on the list. Each reading took close to 15 minutes.

Also on the witness list is Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accomplice in some of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. Laffitte was found guilty in November of multiple counts of financial fraud he committed, witnesses at his trial said, on Murdaugh’s behalf.

Another potential witness is lawyer Chris Wilson, a longtime Murdaugh friend and law school classmate who is alleged to have been duped by Murdaugh of more than $700,000 in legal fees.

The list also includes Tom Bevel, the state’s technical witness whose blood spatter analysis, which places Murdaugh at the scene of the shooting, the defense is trying to have thrown out of the trial. The defense is also trying to exclude testimony from Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, chief deputy at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. In a last-minute motion filed Monday, the defense has alleged that an analysis Kinsey performed on Bevel’s work should also not be allowed in front of the jury. Kinsey is also on the witness list.

Whether evidence of a pattern of blood spray allegedly found on the T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night of the murders will be admitted is just one of the outstanding legal questions that need to be resolved before opening arguments.

In other action Monday, Newman asked the lawyers for each side to introduce themselves to prospective jurors.

State Attorney General’s Office attorneys stood, including lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Don Zelenka, John Meadors, David Fernandez, Johnny James, Savanna Goude and John Conrad.

Murdaugh’s lead defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, stood, introduced himself as a lawyer from Columbia and introduced what he emphasized was a smaller team: Jim Griffin, Phil Barber and Maggie Fox.

Murdaugh, who wore a navy blazer, gray slacks and a white dress shirt without a tie, sat quietly through the day at the defense table. He grew more relaxed as the day wore on. In the morning, he stood impassively when Judge Newman asked him to stand and face the jury. He greeted the third panel with a direct and chummy “good afternoon.”

This story may be updated with additional details as the trial progresses.