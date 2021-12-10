Murdaugh latest: 7 new indictments, 21 new financial charges against Alex Murdaugh

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday, Dec. 9, that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against suspended attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh, who is currently at the center of multiple criminal and civil cases after finding his wife and son shot to death in June.

These new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery in alleged schemed to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24.

Murdaugh is now facing a total of 12 state grand jury indictments, containing 48 separate charges. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

The new indictments include:

First Indictment (venued in Hampton County),

Murdaugh is charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victims of $112,500.

Second indictment (Hampton County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less than $10,000 (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value More than $1,000 but less than $10,000 (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $9,569.30.

Third indictment (Colleton County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $152,886.00.

Fourth indictment (Hampton County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $95,000.00.

Fifth indictment (Beaufort County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Forgery, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $150,000.00.

Sixth indictment (Hampton County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $750,000.00.

Seventh indictment (Hampton County)

Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less Than $10,000 (1 count).

The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $95,504.95.

Murdaugh, 53, who remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, had his law license suspended by the Supreme Court of South Carolina on Sept. 8.

Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company. Murdaugh also previously was served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses.

Murdaugh also was indicted last month by the South Carolina State Grand Jury for 27 counts including Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Money Laundering, Computer Crimes, and Forgery.

