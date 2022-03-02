Murdaugh latest: Solicitor requests investigation into 14th Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen

14th Circuit Judge Carmen T. Mullen

A South Carolina solicitor and a Columbia attorney are requesting a state judicial investigation into the conduct of 14th Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen in regards to one set of criminal allegations against Richard Alexander Murdaugh.

On Feb. 25, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who serves Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties, sent a letter of complaint to John S. Nichols, Disciplinary Counsel of the S.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The letter formally requests that the S.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel and the Commission on Judicial Conduct investigate the conduct of Circuit Court Judge Mullen. The request centers around Mullen's alleged conduct in what is now a criminal and civil matter involving suspended attorney Murdaugh and a death settlement awarded to the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Murdaugh is now facing 74 criminal charges related to an alleged decade-long financial crime spree.

In this letter, Pascoe refers to an earlier complaint filed by his office against Mullen, as well as a similar complaint filed against the judge by Eric Bland, of Bland Richter LLP, attorneys for the Satterfield estate.

The letter states, "Judge Mullen's pattern of alleged conduct threatens to erode public trust in our judiciary. Impropriety and dishonesty by members of our State's judiciary cause real harm to all South Carolinians. When wealthy and politically connected individuals are treated as a privileged class by members of the judiciary, it erodes public trust in government and the fair administration of law."

Pascoe released the letter to The Hampton County Guardian, but declined to comment further on it.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, The Guardian left phone and email messages seeking comment at Mullen's office, and emailed her law clerk.

Ginny Jones, public information director for the South Carolina Judicial Branch, said Wednesday that pursuant to state law she could not acknowledge receipt of the letter, and she could "neither confirm nor deny the existence of any disciplinary investigation pursuant to Court rules."

Pascoe's letter refers to a rough draft of a 124-page deposition from Palmetto State Bank official Chad Westendorf that Bland provided to his office, as well as to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. Bland told The Guardian that Westendorf gave this deposition to his law firm, the State Grand Jury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 22 in Columbia.

Westendorf was the conservator for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, who died not long after suffering a "trip and fall" incident at the Murdaughs' Colleton County home in 2018. Murdaugh allegedly convinced Satterfield's grieving sons to file a wrongful death suit against him and his insurance, according to state grand jury indictments, and is now facing criminal charges alleging he stole roughly $4.3 million from that family's death settlement.

Gloria Satterfield

Bland said that, in the deposition, Westendorf confirms that Judge Mullen agreed to a request from Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming, who was representing the Satterfields at the time, to remove Murdaugh's name from the settlement order caption so that it would not be made public.

The Guardian left phone and email messages with Westendorf's attorney seeking comment.

Bland, who released the deposition to The Guardian, said this deposition has not been publicly filed but has been sent to the ODC. This rough draft is pending final approval by attorneys for all parties involved, and minor changes may be made.

In his letter to the ODC, Pascoe states that on April 12, 2019, Mullen recused herself from handling any legal matters, including a wrongful death suit, pertaining to the Feb. 24, 2019, boat crash involving Murdaugh's boat and his youngest son, Paul, that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach, 19, of Hampton.

However, he states in the letter, because of "information uncovered by Mr. Bland" in the Westendorf deposition, "There is now sworn testimony establishing that Judge Mullen signed the Satterfield settlement order on May 13, 2019, knowing that it would not be filed to prevent the litigants in the Mallory Beach matter from learning about Mr. Murdaugh's insurance coverage and his settlement with the Satterfield estate. If true, Judge Mullen clearly took action to benefit Alex Murdaugh in the Beach-Murdaugh case despite her recusal from that case. Her handling of this matter demonstrates a lack of confidence at a minimum and implicates the Code of Judicial Conduct. Judges are meant to be the gatekeepers of fairness and impartiality, but her actions caused real harm to the Satterfield and Beach families."

Pascoe further referenced a 2019 complaint that he also filed with the ODC against Mullen. This complaint, which was dismissed, accused Mullen of recording phone calls between parties without consent, not disclosing conflicts of interest, allowing staff members to post critical comments about pending judicial matters on social media, and other allegations.

Pascoe also requested that his previous complaint be investigated, and suggested that together, these allegations "demonstrate a pattern of unethical behavior."

To date, Bland and Richter LLP have recovered more than $7 million in settlements for the Satterfield family, but still have a pending civil suit against Murdaugh. Murdaugh has reportedly signed a $4.3 million confession of judgement to the Satterfields, said Bland, but that confession would have to be approved by the courts and the attorneys court appointed as co-receivers of Murdaugh's assets.

Murdaugh is currently in the Richland County detention center on a $7 million bond, facing 74 criminal charges and nine civil suits.

