Murdaugh murder trial star witness Kenneth Kinsey launches private investigation service

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, Private Eye. That has a nice ring to it, especially if you are a big, true crime fan of Kinsey, one of the law enforcement officers and expert witnesses who helped convict lawyer-turned-murderer Alex Murdaugh.

Kinsey, one of the most key, "star" witnesses during the Spring 2023 Murdaugh double murder trial who has since retired from law enforcement and launched his own legal consulting firm, is now branching out to become a private investigator.

In addition to the multitude of legal services Kenny Kinsey & Associates offers to victims and law enforcement or prosecutors, including expert witness services, Kinsey will soon put his on-the-street investigative skills to work.

"This will add a new dimension to what we will be doing, investigating and following up on violent crimes," said Kinsey, "which is basically what I did with the Murdaugh and Stephen Smith cases."

After the six-week, internationally publicized Murdaugh murder trial, Kinsey was recently hired to help conduct an independent investigation into another homicide, the unsolved 2015 death of Smith, a Hampton County teenager who was found deceased in the middle of a rural road.

Now, Kinsey looks to lend his investigative skills, and law enforcement background and connections, to the grieving families of other victims.

"This (private practice) gives me an opportunity to concentrate on a handful of cases, instead of a full docket with hundreds of cases," added Kinsey. "I can give more one-on-one time with my clients, while still working in conjunction with law enforcement."

When it comes to investigative and crime scene work, Kinsey stresses, he puts the facts, honesty and integrity first - instead of simply giving people the outcome they expect or want to see.

"We try to always uphold our morals and integrity," said Kinsey. "We don’t make the evidence, we make the evidence easy to understand."

And if you are looking to hire "Private Eye" Kinsey for more sordid matters, such as spying on a suspected cheating spouse, he does not plan to handle divorce cases or other "personal matters."

Kinsey is completing the final stages of S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) paperwork involved and expects to be licensed, bonded, and taking on cases within 30 days, he said.

What is going on with Kenny Kinsey? Where is he now?

Since the Murdaugh murder trial, a lot has happened for Kinsey, who has deep roots in law enforcement and a strong connection to Hampton County, Murdaugh's home.

Kinsey, who worked for SLED and most recently as Chief Deputy of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, retired from public service law enforcement Sept. 30 after more than 33 years of service and being named South Carolina Deputy of the Year.

The Murdaugh trial brought him, along with other key players, international fame and notoriety. He was a guest speaker at the September CrimeCon event in Orlando, Florida, where he drew a standing-room-only crowd of roughly 2,800 people, according to reports.

How can I hire Kenny Kinsey to take my case?

Kenny Kinsey & Associates offer a variety of services for victims, as well as law enforcement or prosecutorial agencies and even the general public. Other than private investigations, the services include:

Law Enforcement Administration / Policy Review

Case Review (Civil/Criminal)

Consultation, Trial Preparation, and Training

Crime Scene Examination

Impression Evidence Examination / Analysis (fingerprints, footwear, tire treads)

Bloodstain Pattern Analysis (BPA)

Law Enforcement Use of Force

Firearms Instruction (Individual/Groups)

Criminal Justice Lecturer/Speaker

For more, check out the firm's website: https://kennykinseyandassoc.com/

