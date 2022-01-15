Murdaugh saga on 20/20: Live updates on the episode about the South Carolina family

Tonight, ABC "20/20" is airing "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," a two-hour special on the ongoing Murdaugh crime saga in South Carolina, and the USA TODAY Network will be following along.

Even as state police investigate the unsolved deaths of his wife and youngest son, suspended S.C. attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing 51 criminal charges, seven lawsuits, and has connections to two more deaths and a fatal boat crash in a series of alleged schemes that threaten to bring down other attorneys and may entangle at least two local bankers.

This program documents the latest details in the developing story on the Murdaugh family homicides, the alleged financial crimes of Murdaugh, and other events surrounding the family. The show also features exclusive new interviews with members of the Murdaugh family, as well as many of Murdaugh’s alleged victims, some who are speaking out for the first time.

During tonight's true-crime program, this live blog offers commentary, behind-the-scenes information, interesting facts and insights of our original reporting from "ground zero" of the crime saga and home of the Murdaugh family - Hampton County, S.C.

The Hampton County Guardian Editor Michael M. DeWitt Jr. has covered the Murdaugh family for his entire career and reported on this saga since 2015. Guardian editors have covered the Murdaugh family - both accolades and accusations - since 1879. DeWitt has a personal knowledge of all of the key players in this case.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh 20/20 tonight: Live updates on SC family crime saga