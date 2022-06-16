Who’s who? The Murdaugh saga’s key players and family members involved

Once, the name Murdaugh meant wealth, law and family across multiple generations in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Now, people in their hometown in Hampton County are more likely to think mystery and allegations of criminal wrongdoing by a scion of the prominent legal family, Alex Murdaugh..

First, there was a boating accident in which a young woman died, then the murders of mother and son Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on their Moselle estate. The wife and son of Alex Murdaugh were shot at close range, Paul with a shotgun, Maggie with an assault weapon, and left for dead near a dog pen.

Now Alex Murdaugh faces a plethora of charges related to financial crimes and an attempt to fake his death in a roadside shooting.

Here are the key players in this unfolding story.

Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh comes from a long line of lawyers and prosecutors in Hampton County in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Their influence cannot be understated, beginning with his great-grandfather, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., who started the family law firm in 1910 and later became the local prosecutor without giving up his original business. His son was elected to take his place in 1940. And Randolph Murdaugh III, Alex’s father, was the solicitor until 2005 when Duffie Stone, a Murdaugh ally, was elected to the position. Alex, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, both as an undergraduate and law school student, elected to go another way, building a legal business within the family firm on personal injury lawsuits. He has been indicted on dozens of financial crimes, stemming from how he handled a personal injury claim by his family’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield to other indictments alleging he used a personal bank account to launder millions in ill-gotten gains as far back as 2015.

The world is watching the saga of Alex Murdaugh, clockwise center, who was arrested in a botched suicide/insurance scam attempt three months after his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, was found murdered, along with their son, Paul. Other investigations related to the Murdaugh family have added to the intrigue: A boat crash that killed Mallory Beach; alleged embezzlements of millions of dollars from his law firm and from Gloria Satterfield’s heirs; and the suspicious death of Stephen Smith.

Murdaugh stole money from clients, as well as money that should have gone to his Hampton law firm PMPED, the indictments allege. He has also been indicted on charges involving insurance fraud and embezzlement. The S.C. Supreme Court suspended his law license. He is being held in Richland County jail on criminal charges involving his ruse to have someone kill him so his surviving son Buster could collect $10 million from a life insurance policy. A S.C. judge in a civil case appointed receivers to take control of all his finances.

Maggie Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh was born Sept. 15, 1968. She lived in Columbia, Summerville, Edisto, Hampton, and at the time of her death at the family’s Colleton lodge, Moselle, where she was shot to death June 7, 2021. She was 52.

Richard Alexander Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh at a concert in 2018.

She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1991, where she met her husband and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. The Murdaughs had two sons, Richard Jr. known as Buster, and Paul, who was also shot to death at Moselle on June 7, 2021. The family spent summers at Edisto Beach. She was a homemaker, who once had a gift shop on Hampton’s main street years ago, and was an avid boater. She and Paul are buried in Hampton Cemetery.

Buster Murdaugh

Alex and Maggie Murdaugh’s eldest son graduated from Wofford College in 2018 and was planning to work at the family’s law firm post graduation. He enrolled in the University of South Carolina Law School, but sources say he left after a cheating scandal in 2019.

From left, Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh, Paul Terry Murdaugh and Richard Alexander Murdaugh (Alex) before a formal event in 2019.

In addition to his father, he is named as a defendant in a civil suit stemming from the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. It’s alleged Buster let his younger brother Paul use his ID to buy alcohol that day. He has not spoken publicly about the deaths or his father’s legal problems. He was photographed last September at the family home in Edisto Beach, SC, and was reportedly spotted at The Venetian casino in Las Vegas after that.. The New York Post reported he is staying with his mother’s sister Marian Proctor in Charleston.

Paul Murdaugh

The younger of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh’s two sons. He was fatally shot on June 7 alongside his mother. At the time of his death, Paul, 22, was a student at the University of South Carolina and was facing three felony boating under the influence charges tied to the 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County that killed Mallory Beach. A trial had not been set, and he was out on $50,000 bond. The charges were dismissed after his death.

Six people were on the boat that night and all had been drinking alcohol, police said, describing them as “’grossly intoxicated.”

Other family members

John Marvin Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s brother, was at the crime scene talking with investigators after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s homicide. A friend of John Marvin’s has given multiple interviews saying the family is “confident justice will be served.” Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV, also Alex’s brother, began working at the family law firm in 1991, according to the firm’s website. He was one of the first people Alex Murdaugh called after being shot in the head on Sept. 4, 2021.

Mallory Beach

She was 19 when a boat driven by Paul Murdaugh rammed into a bridge piling, throwing her into the water. Her body was found a week later about five miles from the crash site. Cause of death was drowning.

A photo of Mallory Beach and a bible verse are pictured in the window of Retail Therapy on Bay in downtown Beaufort as seen on Friday, Jan. 21, 2020. Mallory, 19, worked at the store before her death when she was killed in a boat accident in Archers Creek in Beaufort County on Feb. 24, 2020 after the boat struck a bridge piling and threw her from the boat.

She was from Hampton and attended the University of South Carolina, where she played soccer. She worked at a boutique in Beaufort.

Stephen Smith

The 19-year-old from Hampton County was found dead in a road near Hampton in 2015. Authorities disagreed on whether he was killed in a hit-and-run accident or in a homicide. No arrests were made in the case that eventually went cold.

A picture of Stephen Smith, who was killed in July 8, 2015, on his mother’s Facebook account. The investigation into his death was reopened on June 22, 2021 after police were looking into the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Two weeks into the Murdaugh double homicide investigation, SLED announced it was reopening Smith’s investigation because of information received in its Murdaugh probe. No official statement has connected the Murdaughs to Smith’s death.

Curtis Edward Smith

Smith is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh set up a botched suicide attempt. Smith was arrested in September on charges of helping Murdaugh stage a suicide so Murdaugh’s son, Buster, could collect $10 million on a life insurance company. The alleged plot failed, and Murdaugh — in addition to Smith — now faces criminal charges in that Sept. 4 incident. Smith, a former client of Murdaugh, has said he did not shoot Murdaugh and got the gun away and disposed of it. The State has reported Smith was given $155,970 from Murdaugh in 17 cashier’s checks from October 2020 through May 2021 that were cashed at various banks around Hampton and Beaufort counties.

Gloria Satterfield and family

Gloria Harriott Satterfield was a longtime housekeeper for the Murdaugh family and helped raise the boys. She slipped and fell down the front steps of the Moselle house in February 2018 and died. She was 57. Her obituary said she “liked tennis, loved kids and her favorite color was purple. Most of all, she will be remembered for her laughter and her outgoing personality.”

Gloria Satterfield

Murdaugh is accused of taking insurance settlements intended for her sons, Brian “Little B” Harriott of Furman and Michael Anthony “Tony” Satterfield of Beaufort for his own use. Her obit said “she loved as her family, Alec and Maggie Murdaugh and their family.

Russell Laffitte

The former chief executive officer of the Palmetto Bank in Hampton has been accused of helping Alex Murdaugh defraud clients. He faces 21 charges including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crime and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $1 million and he posted the required 10%. He is required to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts, and is not allowed to leave the state. Laffitte owns 9% of the shares in Palmetto State Bank, an attorney said, but was fired last year by the bank board. He attended Newberry College.

Chris Wilson

The Bamberg-based attorney — whose friendship with Murdaugh dates back to college when the two attended the University of South Carolina law school together — has cooperated with law enforcement into investigations of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. He is mentioned — but not identified by name — as an “attorney with another firm” in two of the 15 state grand jury indictments that allege Murdaugh stole $8.4 million from clients and associates. Wilson has not been charged and his lawyer Bakari Seller described him as an innocent victim.. Also on the night Maggie and Paul were murdered, Murdaugh and Wilson talked to each other on their cellphones at the approximate time that authorities have indicated Maggie and Paul were likely shot — between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys.

Cory Fleming

Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming is alleged to have participated in a multi-million dollar theft scheme orchestrated by Murdaugh. He has been indicted on multiple financial crimes. The 44-page state grand jury indictment against Fleming was unsealed Wednesday morning by state Judge Alison Lee and announced by the state Attorney General’s Office. Fleming, 53, who was known as Murdaugh’s close work associate and was his classmate at the University of South Carolina School of Law, was the first associate of Murdaugh’s to be charged in connection with alleged financial crimes. The indictment charges Fleming with money laundering, criminal conspiracy, making a false statement and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. He is free on $100,000 bond.