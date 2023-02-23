Murdaugh Trial, Day 23: Murdaugh says he will testify in own defense at murder trial
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh says he will take the stand in his own defense at his double murder trial Thursday to present his version of events.
Murdaugh, 54, is charged with fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Murdaugh, whose family dominated the legal system in tiny Hampton County for generations, has denied any role in the killings.
In court Thursday, Murdaugh told the judge, “I am going to testify. I want to testify.”
Alex Murdaugh’s decision to testify could be a gamble. Prosecutors can question him about not only his wife and son’s death but also the roughly 100 other charges he faces — from stealing from clients to arranging his own shooting on the side of a highway.
But over five weeks of trial, questions have emerged that only Murdaugh can answer.
For example, the once-prominent attorney told police that he was visiting his ailing mother in another town and not near his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings. But several witnesses have testified that they believe they hear Murdaugh’s voice along with his son and wife on a cellphone video taken at the kennels about five minutes before the shootings.
That’s a key piece of evidence in a case lacking the weapons used to kill the victims, bloody clothing, a confession or surveillance video.
Several witnesses, including Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, have testified that Alex Murdaugh didn’t appear scared for the safety of himself or his surviving son in the weeks after the killings despite the brutality of the shootings and no apparent leads from police.
Murdaugh is being held without bail on the financial and other crimes, so even if he is found not guilty, he will not walk out of court a free man.
If convicted of most or all of those financial crimes, Murdaugh would likely spend decades in prison.
