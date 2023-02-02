Murdaugh Trial, Day 9: Stolen money evidence allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings.

Judge Clifton Newman said Thursday he will briefly hear from the witnesses outside the presence of the jury to decide whether they can testify in the case.

WATCH BELOW: ABC News’ live stream of the Murdaugh trial