In Murdaugh trial, Defense claims two shooters
A defense expert in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified Monday that he thinks two different shooters killed Murdaugh's wife and son. While the idea has hovered over the trial because two different weapons were used and no evidence has been presented suggesting either victim tried to defend themselves, crime scene expert Tim Palmbach was the first witness to suggest the two-killer theory in testimony. Investigators have said 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with a rifle, while 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed by two shotgun blasts near kennels on the family's sprawling Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
Alex Murdaugh's defense team is expected to rest Monday afternoon after the disbarred lawyer testified last week at his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and son will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place.
Morgan Doughty appears in the Netflix true crime documentary series 'Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'. Here's everything we know about where she is now.
Alex Murdaugh can be seen in a 2021 ad with Hakeem Pinckney, a deceased quadriplegic car crash victim. Murdaugh allegedly stole funds from Pinckney's family for personal use.
Alex Murdaugh's happy facade was about to come crumbling down and that is why prosecutors think he murdered his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys have rested their case after calling Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin, as their final witness. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said the prosecution has maybe four, or five reply witnesses.
Mallory Beach died in a boating accident featured in Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders.' Here's what to know about her death, including whether she was ever found.
Week 6 in the Alex Murdaugh trial starts today. Watch the live stream from the Colleton County Courthouse in SC here.
