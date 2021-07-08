Murdaugh updates Thursday: New court docs prompt questions about 2019 Beaufort boat crash

Lana Ferguson
·3 min read

Hundreds of pages of new court documents filed in a civil petition in Richland County on Thursday provide some insight and prompt more questions about the investigation of the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

The case, which garnered national attention at the time, came back into the public eye last month after Paul Murdaugh was shot to death outside his Colleton County home along with his mother, Maggie. Paul was awaiting trial on three felony boating under the influence charges stemming from the crash.

THE ‘CIVIL CONSPIRACY’ PETITION

Connor Cook, a passenger on the boat, filed a petition Thursday saying he believes some law enforcement officers may know about intentions to hamper the 2019 boat crash investigation and shift blame away from Paul Murdaugh. Cook broke his jaw in the crash and was one of the two boaters police investigated as the possible driver.

Cook believes some evidence gathered at the boat crash scene is missing, and his lawyers want to question the officers about failing to conduct an appropriate investigation, according to the petition.

Read more about the filing here: Passenger claims ‘civil conspiracy’ in boat crash investigation involving Murdaugh

- Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless

TOP THINGS TO KNOW FROM THE FILINGS

The depositions filed Thursday were mostly from law enforcement officers who were among the first to respond to the scene.

Among the issues raised in the officers’ sworn testimony: Why was one officer removed from the investigation? What was the heated exchange between two of the boaters the night of the crash?

Read more highlights from the filings here: 6 things to know from new court documents filed on the 2019 deadly Beaufort boat crash

- Lana Ferguson

MISSTEPS BY LAW ENFORCEMENT

Four law enforcement officers who responded to the boat crash described several inconsistencies and deviations from common police practices in their investigation, the new court documents show.

The depositions outlined decisions and inaction, whether intentional or by oversight, that appear contrary to investigative protocol.

“They show some serious issues,” said Mark Tinsley, the attorney for Mallory Beach’s mother. “Somebody in law enforcement with authority needs to look into this.”

Read more about the law enforcement inconsistencies here: Series of irregularities apparent in 2019 boat crash investigation, new depositions show

- Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless

Family members of Mallory Beach waited near Archers Creek as crews continued to search for the teen on Monday afternoon, who went missing following an early morning boat crash on Sunday.
Family members of Mallory Beach waited near Archers Creek as crews continued to search for the teen on Monday afternoon, who went missing following an early morning boat crash on Sunday.

WHO WAS DRIVING THE BOAT?

From the outside looking in, the public wondered why it took police two months to charge someone with driving the boat in the 2019 crash, but the new court documents show investigators were initially given conflicting statements.

One person on the boat said Paul Murdaugh was driving; a second passenger said Connor Cook was the driver.

Murdaugh denied it. Cook told an officer he didn’t know who was driving the boat.

Murdaugh would later be indicted on three felony boating under the influence charges. He pleaded not guilty. Cook was never charged in the crash.

Read more about the investigation into who was driving here: Who was driving the Murdaugh boat that killed Mallory Beach in 2019?

- Lana Ferguson, Jake Shore

Paul Terry Murdaugh prepares to leave the Beaufort County Courthouse on Monday after having his bond modified for the three felony charges he faces for the Feb. 24 boat crash which killed Mallory Beach. Murdaugh&#x002019;s defense attorney Jim Griffin asked judge Michael G. Nettles to allow Murdaugh to travel within the state. Nettles ruled that Murdaugh may travel within the state with no other modifications. The state had asked for GPS monitoring as well as alcohol monitoring which was not a condition set by Nettles.
Paul Terry Murdaugh prepares to leave the Beaufort County Courthouse on Monday after having his bond modified for the three felony charges he faces for the Feb. 24 boat crash which killed Mallory Beach. Murdaugh’s defense attorney Jim Griffin asked judge Michael G. Nettles to allow Murdaugh to travel within the state. Nettles ruled that Murdaugh may travel within the state with no other modifications. The state had asked for GPS monitoring as well as alcohol monitoring which was not a condition set by Nettles.

WHAT’S HAPPENED BETWEEN 2019 AND NOW?

It’s been more than two years since the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach. New information about the crash has been released in waves. Still pending: the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Beach’s mother, Renee Beach. Still unsolved: the two Murdaugh murders, which changed the course of the criminal investigation of the crash.

Read a detailed timeline of events here: From the fatal SC boat crash to a double homicide: A timeline of Beach and Murdaugh deaths

Paul Murdaugh, left, was charged in the boat-crash death of Mallory Beach in news that rocked the South Carolina Lowcountry in 2019.
Paul Murdaugh, left, was charged in the boat-crash death of Mallory Beach in news that rocked the South Carolina Lowcountry in 2019.

Follow our previous coverage here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Smith’s mother still mourns. Link to Murdaugh case renews focus on his death

    Why did it take six years for her son’s death to receive renewed attention? Why couldn’t investigators even privately give Sandy Smith some sense that her son’s case remained a priority?

  • Former Vanderbilt track athlete Teegan Hill, sister die in July 4 boating accident

    The sisters drowned after falling off a pontoon boat that was taking on water.

  • Authorities seek 4 inmates after escape from Illinois jail

    Four inmates escaped from a county jail in western Illinois and authorities advised area residents to remain locked in their homes as they searched Thursday for the men. Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. As of Thursday morning, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23, had not been captured.

  • Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Seeks Donations to Fight Manslaughter Rap

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LinkedInThe daughter-in-law of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft is asking for donations to cover the cost of defending her against a manslaughter charge, saying that her bank accounts have been hacked.Jasmine Hartin was the social director at the posh Belize resort built by her common-law husband Andrew until she was arrested last month for fatally shooting police superintendent Henry Jemmott.Hartin has since had a spectacular falling-out with her p

  • Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving On More Quickly Than Harry & William

    Babies have a way of bringing families together, and the same is true even for the royals. According to an inside source, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have bonded since Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Lilibet Diana on June 4. “Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Kate even […]

  • Kentucky constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

    The shooting happened as agents tried to arrest the constable.

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?

    Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel. Bezos, Branson and Musk have been investing billions of dollars in their space startups, each promising to ferry paying customers on rides to space - and it will cost a pretty penny to be part of it. Branson's Virgin Galactic is reported to have more than 600 ticket reservations already, priced around $250,000.

  • Families fostering migrant kids offer what shelters cannot

    Chris Umphlett and his family worked in small ways to help the 12-year-old girl from Honduras — who barely uttered a word when she arrived after crossing the Mexican border alone — feel comfortable in their Michigan home. The couple and their four young children who live in the city of East Lansing invited her on walks and bike rides, and watched Disney movies with Spanish subtitles. As a record number of children fled violence from Central America and crossed the Mexican border alone this spring, most were sent to large-scale emergency shelters that the Biden administration quickly opened at military bases, convention centers, and fairgrounds.

  • Park rangers find body after tracking footprints away from car in New Mexico desert

    There is no shade or water along trails in the 275-mile desert park.

  • Another deadly stabbing in Durham. This time, police say man told them why he did it.

    It’s Durham’s second deadly stabbing in a week.

  • From player to assistant coach: What Brian Steele brings to Frank Martin’s USC staff

    The Gamecocks promoted Steele to fill the role vacated by Bruce Shingler.

  • Compared: Who’s winning the space tourism race?

    Space tourism could soon go mainstream as the technology improves and costs fall… fueling what UBS estimates to be a $3 billion annual tourism market by 2030. The new era of private commercial space travel will be the preserve of millionaires… and notably three billionaire enterprenuers: Sir Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. Here’s how their efforts compare in the race to be first, and stay the course. TicketsBezos, Branson and Musk have been investing billions of dollars in their space startups – and it’ll also cost a pretty penny to be part of it. Branson’s Virgin Galactic is reported to have more than 600 ticket reservations already - priced at $250,000. It expects to begin a full commercial service in 2022 – and eventually hopes to slash the ticket price to around $40,000. Bezos’ Blue Origin is planning to charge passengers between $200,000 and $300,000 for the ride, company insiders told Reuters in 2018. Not cheap, but a lot cheaper than the cost of the auctioned spare seat on the first Blue Origin flight. That went for $28 million. Musk's SpaceX has already taken a crew to the International Space Station, and is due to send an all-civilian crew into orbit in September. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is due to fly around the moon with in SpaceX’s forthcoming Starship rocket in 2023.DesignVirgin Galactic’s reusable SpaceShip Two system will see its VSS Unity spaceplane lifted to altitude by a large carrier aircraft called VMS Eve before separating. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket-and-capsule combo shoots into suborbital space before separating. The rocket section returns to the launchpad with the pressurized capsule faling back to earth under parachutes. It features six observation windows - the largest ever used in space. The SpaceX Dragon capsule sits atop a reusable Falcon rocket to reach space but it comes with more modest porthole windows to watch the world go by. Crew/passengersVirgin Galactic’s spaceplane can hold six passengers: two crew and four mission specialists. Blue Origin’s autonomous craft can take six passengers and flies autonomously. Future known clients include singer Justin Bieber. The SpaceX Dragon capsule is capable of carrying up to 7 people, but the flights planned so far have a crew of just four. Flight timesVirgin Galactic boasts a flight time of around 90 minutes from take-off to landing including several minutes of weightlessness. Blue Origin’s capsule suborbital flight is around 10 minutes after separation. Again, those on board experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the planet before returning to earth. The Space-X missions are expected to last three to four days from launch to splashdown. FundingTypical of Branson’s ventures, Virgin Galactic is publicly funded. Its shares peaked at almost $60 following FAA approval in June 2021. Blue Origin is privately owned, with Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos previously indicating he would sell around $1 billion in Amazon stock annually to fund the venture.SpaceX is also privately owned and has raised billions in successive funding rounds. Key investors include Alphabet and Fidelity. Musk says fees charged for SpaceX’s charter flights will go toward eventual missions to the moon and Mars.

  • Teen shot in the head in road rage attack in Houston on life support in critical condition

    Suspect follows father and two sons for five miles before firing into back of pickup after exchanging ‘hand gestures’

  • Oklahoma Sooners 2021 offensive depth chart projection 3.0

    With the departures of three skill position players and an offensive lineman, the Oklahoma Sooners depth chart has seen some turnover in recent months.

  • Depression isn’t a ‘normal’ part of aging — how to treat and prevent it

    One of them is that people suffer depression more as they age because of illness, loss of friends and family, and approaching mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18.4% of Americans 65 and older suffer from some form of depression, and anywhere from 1% to 5% have major depression. That’s about the same percentage as Americans between 45 and 64 years of ago and trails the 21% rate of all forms of depression among people aged 18 to 29.

  • Brian Austin Green Says He and Ex Megan Fox 'Get Along Great' While Addressing 'Petty' Claims

    Megan Fox recently said that she's "grateful" Brian Austin Green's current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. Silver says that’s a great thing. “I see this as, hopefully, the end of a transition for the league,” Silver said.

  • Surfside death toll jumps to 60 one day after shift from search-and-rescue to recovery

    Two weeks after the building collapse at Surfside, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 60 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, as authorities pledged on their first official day of search and recovery to find every single victim.

  • SportsBeat KC: Finding meaning in second half of the season for Kansas City Royals

    The Royals are 14 games under .500 as the All-Star break approaches. Is it time to think about next season?