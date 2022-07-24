‘There was a murder’: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE — A 15-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night on Wallace Street, in the city's Silver Lake neighborhood

The victim was found unresponsive in a driveway around 11:15 p.m., WPRI-TV reported. No arrests have been made, the TV station reported.

“Last night, Providence experienced a tragic loss when a teenage boy was shot and killed,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza, in an emailed statement. “Our community mourns for his family, friends and our community who will all be impacted by this senseless act of violence. This matter is still under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding what happened, please contact the Providence Police.”

On Sunday, July 24, police are stationed outside the site of a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night on Wallace Street in Providence.

On Sunday morning, police were parked next to a house on the street that was blocked by a single strand of police tape.

"There was a murder on Wallace Street last night," Lt. Nicholas Ludovici said. "That's all I can say."

A makeshift memorial was set up next to the driveway, attached to a handicapped parking sign, along with candles at the base of the sign.

”RIP Gervontae forever in our hearts!!” the sign read.

After the memorial was set up, a woman nailed a red no trespassing sign to the side of the house, next to the driveway where the boy was found.

Police have not released the dead boy’s name.

Elorza spoke to residents at the house where the boy was found, as well as the house adjacent.

The shooting was the second on Saturday in Providence. A man was shot at the Quality Fuel gas station on Smithfield Avenue at 4:15 p.m.;

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There have been no arrests in that shooting either.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

