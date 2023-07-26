Murder of 2 women at notorious south Charlotte drug house sends man to prison for life

A jury Wednesday convicted a 79-year-old man who shot four people in 2019 inside of a home later seized by federal officials due to the amount of crime it attracted, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Caldwell Cole was asked to leave the home on Lytham Drive, located 450 feet from South Mecklenburg High School. He returned to the back of the house at 5 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019 with his fully loaded revolver and eighteen additional rounds of ammunition, according to the DA’s news release.

His shots killed Janet Scronce and Furahn Morrow and injured Tildon Hoyle and Douglas Bolton. The jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

The home where Cole killed was plagued with so much crime, federal officials in 2020 moved to forcibly seize the property, the Observer previously reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department seized the home after a federal judge approved prosecutors’ forfeiture bid, court records show.

The case described ongoing drug problems at the home, the murder Cole is now convicted of, and other crimes.

