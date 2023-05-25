Murder of 5-year-old Kyrylo Tliavov: former police officer sentenced to four years in prison

Kyrylo Tliavov

Former police officer Ivan Prykhodko was found guilty of the crime and has been sentenced to four years in prison. The court ruled Prykhodko guilty under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, resulting in a three-year prison term. Additionally, he was found guilty under Article 119 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for involuntary manslaughter, which carries a four-year prison sentence.

Read also: Vladimir Kara-Murza’s 25-year sentence is a verdict against all Russians — opinion

The overall duration of imprisonment is determined by the most severe offense, leading to Prykhodko serving four years behind bars. Moreover, he has been ordered to pay 800,000 hryvnias ($22,600) as compensation for moral damages to the parents of the deceased child. Babel reported that the grandmother’s compensation claim was rejected by the court.

Read also: SBU and SBI make public recordings alleged to show Kulinich working with FSB

Another law enforcement officer, Volodymyr Petrovets, was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of ammunition. However, the court commuted his sentence to a two-year probationary period.

Two other defendants in the case, Dmytro Kryvosheya and Petrovets’ underage son, were acquitted by the court. At the time of the crime, Petrovets’ son was a minor.

On May 31, 2019, in Kyiv Oblast, 5-year-old Kyrylo Tliavov was rushed to intensive care with a gunshot wound to the head. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on June 3 while in the hospital.

According to the investigation, the four men were recklessly firing firearms for entertainment purposes. Regrettably, one of the bullets struck the yard where Tliavov was playing, causing his fatal injury.

The incident involved four individuals, including two former police officers, the underage son of one of the officers, and their friend. Notably, the police officers were off duty and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine