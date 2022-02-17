Murder, abuse of corpse charges dismissed against man accused of killing Vanessa Pecina

The murder and abuse of a corpse charges against the man accused of killing a woman in 2019 have been dismissed.

Jose Guadalupe Deluna Jr.

Jose Guadalupe De Luna Jr., 49, was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence, according to his attorney Fred Jimenez.

The murder and abuse of a corpse without legal authority charges were dismissed, Jimenez said.

In 2019, De Luna turned himself in to police after he was accused of killing 36-year-old Vanessa Pecina.

Pecina was reported missing in August 2019. Her body was soon found near County Roads 20 and 63 near Petronila.

Social media posts made by Pecina indicated she was in a relationship with De Luna. A post implied they broke up just before she went missing.

