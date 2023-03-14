Murder, aggravated assault trial underway

Mar. 13—The murder trial of Richard Garcia Quinones began Monday, March 13 in the 87th District Court with Judge Deborah Oakes Evans presiding. Quinones is being tried on the charges of murder, in the death of Jesus Vigil-Limon, and aggravated assault of his brother, Jose Vigil-Limon.

Jury selection was conducted Monday morning and the trial began at 3 p.m. The jury is made up of eight women and four men with and a male alternate. The jury is predominately white with two African-Americans and no Hispanic jurors.

Quinones is being represented by Attorney Stanley Sokolowski and District Attorney Allyson Mitchell and her Assistant DA Scott Holden are representing the State. Interpreters are being used for both the defendant and witnesses in this trail.

The first witness called by prosecution Monday was Jesus' brother, Jose, who told the court he drove up to the house, got out of the vehicle and went to the utility shed to plug in the outdoor lights. Before he got to the shed, he was attacked. He said he was hit in the back of the head three time and then he was struck multiple times, over various areas of the body, by his attacker with a machete, even losing a finger.

Jose said he saw a white vehicle he identified as Quinones,' and heard what he thought was his voice but did not actually see Quinones.

The second witness, Marcelo Servalde, Jesus and Joses' brother-in-law, told the court how he found the brothers covered in blood. He told the court he also saw a white vehicle, he identified as Quinones,' leave in a hasty manner.

"He sped off in a hurry," Servalde said.

Former Palestine Police Officer Z. McNew introduced the video from his body cam footage as one of the first officers on the scene.

Former Detective Michael Miller, who interviewed Jose at Palestine Regional Medical Center, testified that Jose's injuries were "gruesome."

"Basically, he had bandages all over his body, from head to toe," Miller said during questioning by the State. "And you could see that blood had pooled and was leaking out through all the bandages."

According to the June 2020 police reports, it was shortly after midnight on June 7, 2020, when officers found brothers Jose Vigil-Limon with severe lacerations to his face and hands, and Jesus Vigil-Limon, lying on the ground, with severe lacerations to his head and body, outside of their home in the 100 block of Ferguson Street.

Jesus was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.

Jose told officers he and his brother had been attacked by Quinones. He and other witnesses said Quinones fled the scene in a white passenger car.

At about 1:20 a.m. June 7, 2020, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a stalled vehicle matching the description given by witnesses, in the road on FM 2419 near Hwy. 287, outside of the city limits. Anderson County deputies, along with officers and detectives with the Palestine Police Department, arrested Quinones for an outstanding parole violation warrant. PPD later charged Quinones with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Quinones was booked into the Anderson County Jail without further incident.

Jose was transported by EMS to Palestine Regional Medical Center and later to Tyler a hospital by helicopter for further treatment.