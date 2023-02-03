Murder among charges filed in killing of Selma police officer. Arraignment on Friday

The Fresno County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against the man accused of killing Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr, alleging first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and enhancements.

Nathaniel Dixon is accused of fatally shooting Carrasco, 24, on Tuesday while the officer was responding to a call of a suspicious person in 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99.

Carrasco was attempting to speak with Dixon when police say he was shot multiple times by the defendant. Carrasco didn’t have a chance to shoot back, police said.

Dixon, who has a prior felony conviction, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Department 31 of the Fresno County Superior Court.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder, plus an enhancement for using a gun and causing death. There is also a special circumstance charged and an enhancement for the murder of a police officer.

Dixon is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, the 23-year-old Dixon could face life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing those possibilities.