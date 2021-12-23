Murder, armed robbery charges filed in attack of man, 59, in Budlong Woods neighborhood, police say

A man who allegedly carjacked a 47-year-old man before fatally shooting a 59-year-old man an hour later has been charged in the fatal attack in the Budlong Woods neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Julius Flowers, 23, was charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Rae Park on Dec. 1 in the 2900 block of West Catalpa Avenue, police said.

Flowers was already in Cook County Jail for the alleged carjacking that occurred about an hour before and about 2 and a half miles away from Park’s killing.

Just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 1, police responded to a shots-fired call and found Park bloodied and lying on his back next to his Honda Odyssey, which was running with its keys in the ignition and its driver’s door opened, according to a police report.

A tablet was on the ground to the left of his body, which appeared to suffer three gunshot wounds to his face, back and chest.

One witness saw a man carrying a gun approach Park’s car while another witness heard two loud gunshots and then saw a gray, older-looking car speeding away, the report said.

Park was taken to Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Park, of the same address where he was killed, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the office said.

In the 6 a.m. carjacking, Flowers was with another person when they allegedly confronted a 47-year-old man who was inside a Chevrolet about 6 a.m. in the 7000 block of North California Avenue, according to Officer Anthony Spicuzza, a police spokesman.

One of the assailants drew a gun and whacked the victim in the head with it while demanding the 47-year-old give them his belongings, including the Chevrolet, which they fled in, according to Spicuzza.

Flowers, of the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue, is due back in court on the carjacking charge on Jan. 7, but court information on the murder charge was not immediately available, records show.

