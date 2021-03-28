Murder arraignment again scheduled for Lucas

Mar. 28—An arraignment hearing has again been scheduled for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.

Three previous attempts to arraign Shaun Lucas were unsuccessful, one due to technology and two more due to the weather.

Attorneys for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer have also been hoping to have Lucas' bond reduced.

Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct.3, 2020. Lucas, 22, of Lone Oak, remained in custody Friday at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.

An arraignment hearing for Lucas were scheduled February 11 and then February 15 with the 354th District Court. However, freezing weather conditions forced the closure of the Hunt County Courthouse both days.

A Feb. 4 hearing, which had been arranged via ZOOM teleconferencing, was postponed after Lucas was unable to be a part of the session.

Judge Keli Aiken Friday scheduled another arraignment hearing for April 7.

The Hunt County grand jury issued a murder indictment in November, naming Lucas during its monthly session in November.

Lucas had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19 hearing.

An attorney for Lucas' defense team filed a notice with the Hunt County District Clerk Friday, indicating it was filing an appeal of the writ to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana, which had not yet issued a ruling as of Friday.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.