Murder arrest made in New Bedford man's fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police have arrested a man for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Myles Standish State Forest, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located and arrested John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20, without incident, at an apartment in New Bedford at approximately 3:55 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court in Plymouth on one count of murder.

Plymouth Police received several 911 calls for a report of a shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth on July 12, at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Police were told a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, Plymouth Police and first responders located the male victim, and he was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

He was identified as Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, of New Bedford.

Plymouth Police contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced. Multiple witnesses on scene alleged an altercation took place in a picnic area of the park between the victim and Monteiro Macedo, prior to the shooting. As a result, Massachusetts State Police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Monteiro Macedo.

