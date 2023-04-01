Murder arrest after woman found dead in water at marina

A general view of the Thames and Kennet Marina, where a woman's body was found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in the water at a popular marina near Reading.

Police were called just after 10.30am on Saturday to reports of a body in the water at the Thames & Kennet Marina, in Caversham.

Shortly after, the body of a woman was recovered from the water.

A man, aged 61, from Caversham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.

“Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident.”

“If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.

“The woman’s next of kin are being made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The Thames & Kennet Marina is based just outside Reading in a nature reserve, incorporating a narrow boat and cruiser marina which is popular with boaters in the area and further afield.

It lies just north of the River Thames on the reach above picturesque Sonning Lock.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101.