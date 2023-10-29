Murder arrests after man dies near Doncaster working men's club

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died near a working men's club.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Victoria Road in Balby, Doncaster, at 01:00 GMT on Sunday.

The force said a man, believed to be in his 50s, was found with head injuries near the Park Social Working Men's Club. He died at the scene.

A woman, 33, and two men, 39 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.

