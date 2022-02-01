Murder, arson charges filed against Tulare man in connection with mobile home fire

Murder, arson and torture charges were filed against the man accused of causing a Tulare mobile home fire that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Anthony Barra, 25, is charged with first-degree murder with the special allegations that he used a deadly weapon, that the crime was committed during the commission of a burglary, that Barra inflicted torture, and that he has prior felony convictions. He's also charged with elder abuse resulting in death, torture and arson.

Additionally, Barra is charged with second-degree felony burglary of a vehicle, four misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer, misdemeanor petty theft, and misdemeanor battery.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 20, a Tulare police officer was patrolling the 500 block of West Pleasant Avenue when he noticed a vehicle with its doors and trunk open. The car was parked under the carport of the mobile home.

While the officer checked the vehicle, he saw smoke coming out of the nearby mobile home followed by screaming, Hinojosa said. The officer forced his way into the mobile home and found it engulfed in flames.

Once the Tulare Fire Department doused the fire, they found the body of Carol Hendon inside the mobile home.

The week leading up to the mobile home fire, Tulare police say they responded to a rash of dumpster fires in the area. Police believe Barra may have been responsible for the dumpster fires in addition to the deadly fire on Pleasant.

Barra was arraigned on the charges. If convicted, he faces a potential maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

