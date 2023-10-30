Murder of Ashley Young chronicled on 'Final Moments'

Ashley Young

WEST MICHIGAN — A popular true crime show has chronicled the tragic murder of Ashley Young , a graduate of Grand Haven High School, almost five years after her death.

"A Mother's Search," the fifth episode of the second season of "Final Moments" on Oxygen, tells the 31-year-old woman's story and the mission of her mother, Kristine, to find the rest of her remains.

Jared Chance, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to a maximum of 200 years in prison for the murder of Young in late 2018. Her torso, arms and legs were found at Chance's apartment after his neighbor decided to investigate a foul smell and found a bloody tarp in the basement. Her head, hands and feet have never been recovered, and Chance has refused to reveal their whereabouts.

Holland native and Grand Rapids resident Jared Chance listens to testimony in 2019.

After a weeklong trial, a jury convicted Chance of second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Judge Mark Trusock called the murder and dismemberment of Young "without question" the worst murder case he's ever presided over.

During sentencing, the judge said Chance's lack of remorse and compassion, the brutality of the crime, the lack of motive for the "completely senseless killing," and the fact that he lied to Young's mother repeatedly to give her hope that her daughter was still alive were factors the sentencing guidelines didn't take into account.

When Young's mother first started looking for her missing daughter, Chance was one of the people she contacted. He stalled and lied to Young's mom as she asked him to help her find her daughter.

Chance's parents were also charged in the case, with accessory after the fact and perjury, based on their actions Saturday, Dec. 1, when they got a call from their son and drove to Grand Rapids to pick him up.

Items including a power saw, saw blades, latex gloves, ammonia bottles, a mop and bucket, a garbage can, two brown cardboard boxes, a box for a fan, a shower curtain and some plastic wrap were loaded into the family's vehicle that day — and inside one of the cardboard boxes, officials said, were Young's limbs.

Later, many of the items were returned to Chance's apartment and unloaded there, including that cardboard box, but some — including the power saw, latex gloves and shower curtain — were later found by police at his parents' Holland home.

A candlelight vigil was held in November 2020 on the anniversary of Ashley Young's death.

Authorities said the father, James Chance, intentionally omitted details about where the family stopped when some of Young’s body parts were in the car, hindering the investigation and recovery of remains.

James, 78, was sentenced to a month in jail, a year of probation and house arrest with tether monitoring for 11 months for accessory after the fact.

His wife, Barbara Chance, was sentenced to 45 days in jail after accepting plea deal.

In the years since, Kristine has continued the search, wanting to finally put her child to rest. She was interviewed for the show, in which she reads the last texts she ever sent to Ashley. Holland Sentinel Executive Editor Sarah Leach was also interviewed for the episode.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Murder of Ashley Young chronicled on 'Final Moments'