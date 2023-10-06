Murder, assault cases still in pretrial phases

Oct. 6—Two murder cases are still in the pretrial stages in Laurel Circuit Court.

Casey Preston Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., is charged with the murder of London Police Officer Logan Medlock on Oct. 30 of last year.

He is also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of controlled substances and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Byrd appeared in Laurel Circuit Court before Judge Greg Lay on September 25, at which time he was scheduled for another pretrial hearing on Oct. 30.

Byrd was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck along Barbourville Street on Oct. 30 when he ran a "T" intersection with South Main Street and struck Medlock's police cruiser. Byrd's truck struck Medlock's vehicle in the driver's side, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway and into A.R. Dyche Cemetery, where two gravestones were damaged. Medlock reportedly died instantly from the crash.

During Byrd's preliminary hearing in December, it was revealed that he was driving 51 mph in the 35 mph zone when he ran the red light at the intersection and slammed into Medlock's cruiser. He was also unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages. Forensic testing showed Byrd's blood alcohol level at .293 — nearly 4 times the legal limit in Kentucky. He was also found in possession of a substance believed to be Methodone.

A bond reduction was requested by defense attorneys, but that was denied. He remains held under $1 million cash bond in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

—Bailey W. Smith, 57, of Old Crab Orchard Road in London, is also set for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 30. Smith is charged with the Dec. 3 death of his brother, Grant Smith. The two men had an altercation, which resulted in Bailey Smith entering Grant Smith's home and shooting him.

After the shooting, Bailey Smith left the scene and was located at a store in the Pittsburg community several hours later. He was charged with murder.

He is held under $500,000 cash bond in the Laurel County Correctional Center since his arrest on Dec. 4.

Smith's case brought concern to Laurel District Judge Skip Hammons, after learning that Smith was on probation for prior misdemeanor charges. Hammons commented during Smith's preliminary hearing that had Smith been picked up on probation violation warrants, the shooting incident might not have occurred.

—Christopher Don Curtis Hildebrand, 34, of Westerfield Road in London, was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Oct. 30. He is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence stemming from a July 1 incident.

The indictment, returned by a Laurel grand jury in August, charges Hildebrand with shooting another man in the abdomen and causing serious injury. Hildebrand then threw the gun used in the shooting into a field, resulting in the tampering charge.

—Matthew Willis Boggs, 35, of Boggs Road in Annville, KY, will also appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Oct. 30. He is charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence. The indictment charges Boggs with hitting a female victim in the face and cutting her throat with a knife on July 24 of this year.