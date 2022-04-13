Murder, assault defendant pleads not guilty

Apr. 13—A Hunt County man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with a homicide in Greenville in January.

Markethon Antquone Heath also entered a not guilty plea in connection with the shooting of another man the same day.

Heath is under indictment for murder in the homicide and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting.

Heath pleaded not guilty on Friday in the 196th District Court before visiting Judge Richard A. Beacom, who scheduled evidentiary hearings on May 11.

At 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, Greenville police were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find that two people had been shot. One was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital. The second victim was shot in the arm, according to authorities.

Heath remained in custody Monday at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $325,000 total bond on the charges.