Murder case up in air

Jul. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A murder suspect's trial could be delayed yet again, following the retirement of his public defender.

Taylon Bensinger, 22, has been held since Oct. 18, 2021, after police said he gunned down 24-year-old Angle B. Rowe inside a home on the east side of Ashland.

On Thursday, public defender Whitney Davis told Judge John Vincent a trial set for October could be derailed, since Bensinger's attorney — long-serving public defender Brian Hewlett — is retiring from the office.

"I haven't been assigned to this case and I haven't heard who is," Davis said. "We haven't been informed on who is taking over after Brian's retirement."

Davis asked for the case to be delayed, but Vincent said he wanted to keep it on the calendar and see what happened.

"It depends on who gets it, but if they can get up to date in time, we could keep the date," Vincent said.

Bensinger is due back in court Aug. 17 for a pretrial hearing.