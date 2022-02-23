Murder case defendant arrested in assault of Joplin girlfriend

Feb. 23—A Carthage man charged in the slaying of a Monett man a year ago is being held without bond after his arrest this past week in Joplin in an assault of his girlfriend.

Carlos M. Gutierrez, 20, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of third-degree domestic assault.

Gutierrez is one of three defendants charged in Barry County in the shooting death of Daylon Anderson. The 25-year-old's body was discovered May 28 in a field near Butterfield.

Dillon R. Williams, 21, of Monett, was arrested early in the investigation and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm and armed criminal action. He purportedly admitted to investigators that he shot Anderson over drugs and money that he and his co-defendants wanted to steal.

An uncharged witness linked Gutierrez and Jonathan Renteria-Marquez, 21, also of Carthage, to the crime, informing investigators that he met all three of the suspects at the scene of the crime and that they were in possession of Anderson's vehicle at the time.

Gutierrez and Renteria-Marquez are facing second-degree murder charges in the case. Bond initially was set at $350,000 on Gutierrez, but he was released on his own recognizance Dec. 17.

The domestic assault charge pertains to a disturbance about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Oxford Park Apartments in the 2600 block of East 34th Street in Joplin. Officers responding to a call from that location found Gutierrez in the parking lot of the apartment complex covered in blood, according to Joplin police Capt. William Davis.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge on Gutierrez states that he and his girlfriend, who was located inside an apartment at the address, had inconsistent stories about her injuries. The 20-year-old woman's left eye was swollen shut, and she had trouble speaking due to swelling around her mouth.

Emergency medical technicians called to the scene believed her injuries were consistent with having been punched in the face multiple times and thought she might have some facial fractures. But she declined transport to a hospital, Davis said.

He said Gutierrez insisted that she had injured herself, despite abrasions officers noticed on his knuckles. Questioning of family members at the scene elicited information from one that, before the arrival of police, the girlfriend had admitted that Gutierrez inflicted her injuries.

Judge Christine Rhoades issued a no-bond warrant for the arrest of Gutierrez last week and turned down a bond request at the defendant's arraignment. He is being held at the Newton County Jail with another bond hearing set for Monday.

Affidavits filed in the murder case indicate that the uncharged witness was not certain of the names of the two men with Williams at the crime scene. But Williams purportedly identified one of them as Gutierrez, and case investigators believe video obtained from a store in Monett where the suspects stopped that night shows Renteria-Marquez in the company of the witness and Williams.

A second witness told investigators that he gave Anderson $400 to buy some marijuana that night and that Williams later told him that Renteria-Marquez and Gutierrez took all the money and marijuana they stole from Anderson back to Carthage with them after the slaying.