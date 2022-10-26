Murder case defendant who jumped bail arrested in Indiana

Oct. 26—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A rural Anderson woman who jumped bail on a murder charge has been captured in Indiana.

Dawn R. Wynn, 48, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals, according to a post on the Facebook page of the McDonald County Sheriff's Department.

Wynn, who is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 16 shooting death of her husband, Harold Wynn, was held without bond initially after her arrest.

Judge John LePage in April set bond at $100,000, which she posted. She was released prior to a preliminary hearing in June. A new, no-bond warrant was issued for her arrest in August when she failed to show up at a scheduled hearing before Circuit Judge Kevin Selby in McDonald County Circuit Court.

Harold Wynn was shot in the back of his head while in bed inside the couple's fifth-wheel camper at a property on Pleasant Grove Road near Anderson. Dawn Wynn told a sheriff's deputy in the aftermath of the shooting that she was in bed asleep facing him when she was awakened by the sound of a gunshot and something "brushing" past her face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She said she saw her husband bleeding next to her and called 911, according to the affidavit.

A .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol found on the bed between her husband's head and the pillow that she had been using had a live round in its chamber, according to the affidavit.

Two children were asleep in the living room of the camper at the time, and the defendant told deputies that she believed the gun was being kept on the bottom shelf of a bookcase at the head of the bed.

In examining the position of the husband's body and the spot where the gun was reported to have been kept, an investigator wrote in the affidavit that he unable to find "anything that would cause the pistol's trigger system to be activated" and the gun to discharge.